CONCACAF Caribbean Qualifiers… 2018 Women’s Championship Kick Off This Weekend

Miami – The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) confirmed yesterday the kickoff of the Concacaf Caribbean Qualifiers for the 2018 Women’s Championship.

The first of the five groups is set to kick off today, May 5, with the balance of the matches to be played throughout the month, across five venues across the Caribbean.

Dominican Republic (May 5-13), Haiti (May 9-13), Trinidad and Tobago (May 19-27), Antigua & Barbuda (May 23-27) and Guyana (May 23-27) will each host a group of the championship. The participants in each group were sorted during the official draw earlier this year.

The final round of Caribbean qualifying will be disputed from August 25 — September 2, among the five first-round group winners. The top three finishers of the final round will qualify to the 2018 Concacaf Women’s Championship.

The United States will welcome the region’s top women’s national teams for the 2018 Concacaf Women’s Championship, which will crown a regional champion and qualify three teams directly for the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019, plus the fourth-place finisher to an intercontinental playoff. The women’s championship is scheduled to be played October 4-17, 2018 in N.C., Edinburg, Texas, and Frisco, Texas.

As part of a year of women’s football in Concacaf that includes the expanded Girls’ Under-15 Championship, and the Women’s Under-17 and Under-20 Championship, the Caribbean regional qualifying championship will provide access to top level international football to 22 Caribbean Member Associations and over 300 players, enhancing opportunity for development and growth of the women’s game in the region. In total, nearly 2000 female athletes will participate in the Concacaf championships this year across the region.

2018 Concacaf Caribbean Women’s Qualifier – Match Schedule

Group A – Dominican Republic, Estadio Panamerico

Saturday, May 5, 2018

14:00 Puerto Rico vs Anguilla

16:30 Dominican Republic vs Cuba

Monday, May 7, 2018

14:00 Cuba vs Aruba

16:30 Puerto Rico vs Dominican Republic

Wednesday, May 9, 2018

14:00 Anguilla vs Aruba

16:30 Cuba vs Puerto Rico

Friday, May 11, 2018

14:00 Aruba vs Puerto Rico

16:30 Dominican Republic vs Anguilla

Sunday, May 13, 2018

14:00 Anguilla vs Cuba

16:30 Aruba vs Dominican Republic

Group B – Haiti, Stade Sylvio Cator

Wednesday, May 9, 2018

16:00 Jamaica vs Guadeloupe

18:30 Haiti vs Martinique

Friday, May 11, 2018

16:00 Martinique vs Jamaica

18:30 Guadeloupe vs Haiti

Sunday, May 13, 2018

16:00 Guadeloupe vs Martinique

18:30 Jamaica vs Haiti

Group C – Trinidad & Tobago, Ato Boldon

Saturday, May 19, 2018

16:00 Dominica vs St. Kitts and Nevis

18:30 Trinidad & Tobago vs U.S. Virgin Islands

Monday, May 21, 2018

16:00 U.S. Virgin Islands vs Grenada

18:30 Dominica vs Trinidad & Tobago

Wednesday, May 23, 2018

16:00 St. Kitts and Nevis vs Grenada

18:30 U.S. Virgin Islands vs Dominica

Friday, May 25, 2018

16:00 Grenada vs Dominica

18:30 Trinidad & Tobago vs St. Kitts and Nevis

Sunday, May 27, 2018

16:00 St. Kitts and Nevis vs U.S. Virgin Islands

18:30 Grenada vs Trinidad & Tobago

Group D – Antigua and Barbuda, Antigua Recreation Ground

Wednesday, May 23, 2018

16:00 St. Lucia vs Curacao

18:30 Antigua and Barbuda vs St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Friday, May 25, 2018

16:00 St. Vincent and the Grenadines vs St. Lucia

18:30 Curacao vs Antigua and Barbuda

Sunday, May 27, 2018

16:00 Curacao vs St. Vincent and the Grenadines

18:30 St. Lucia vs Antigua and Barbuda

Group E – Guyana, Lenora Track & Field

Wednesday, May 23, 2018

17:00 Barbados vs Suriname

19:30 Guyana vs Bermuda

Friday, May 25, 2018

17:00 Bermuda vs Barbados

19:30 Suriname vs Guyana

Sunday, May 27, 2018

17:00 Suriname vs Bermuda

19:30 Barbados vs Guyana