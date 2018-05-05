CONCACAF Caribbean Qualifiers… 2018 Women’s Championship Kick Off This Weekend

Latest update May 5th, 2018 12:59 AM
Miami – The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) confirmed yesterday the kickoff of the Concacaf Caribbean Qualifiers for the 2018 Women’s Championship.
The first of the five groups is set to kick off today, May 5, with the balance of the matches to be played throughout the month, across five venues across the Caribbean.
Dominican Republic (May 5-13), Haiti (May 9-13), Trinidad and Tobago (May 19-27), Antigua & Barbuda (May 23-27) and Guyana (May 23-27) will each host a group of the championship. The participants in each group were sorted during the official draw earlier this year.
The final round of Caribbean qualifying will be disputed from August 25 — September 2, among the five first-round group winners. The top three finishers of the final round will qualify to the 2018 Concacaf Women’s Championship.
The United States will welcome the region’s top women’s national teams for the 2018 Concacaf Women’s Championship, which will crown a regional champion and qualify three teams directly for the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019, plus the fourth-place finisher to an intercontinental playoff. The women’s championship is scheduled to be played October 4-17, 2018 in N.C., Edinburg, Texas, and Frisco, Texas.
As part of a year of women’s football in Concacaf that includes the expanded Girls’ Under-15 Championship, and the Women’s Under-17 and Under-20 Championship, the Caribbean regional qualifying championship will provide access to top level international football to 22 Caribbean Member Associations and over 300 players, enhancing opportunity for development and growth of the women’s game in the region. In total, nearly 2000 female athletes will participate in the Concacaf championships this year across the region.
2018 Concacaf Caribbean Women’s Qualifier – Match Schedule
*Listed in local time
Group A – Dominican Republic, Estadio Panamerico
Saturday, May 5, 2018
14:00 Puerto Rico vs Anguilla
16:30 Dominican Republic vs Cuba
Monday, May 7, 2018
14:00 Cuba vs Aruba
16:30 Puerto Rico vs Dominican Republic
Wednesday, May 9, 2018
14:00 Anguilla vs Aruba
16:30 Cuba vs Puerto Rico
Friday, May 11, 2018
14:00 Aruba vs Puerto Rico
16:30 Dominican Republic vs Anguilla
Sunday, May 13, 2018
14:00 Anguilla vs Cuba
16:30 Aruba vs Dominican Republic
Group B – Haiti, Stade Sylvio Cator
Wednesday, May 9, 2018
16:00 Jamaica vs Guadeloupe
18:30 Haiti vs Martinique
Friday, May 11, 2018
16:00 Martinique vs Jamaica
18:30 Guadeloupe vs Haiti
Sunday, May 13, 2018
16:00 Guadeloupe vs Martinique
18:30 Jamaica vs Haiti
Group C – Trinidad & Tobago, Ato Boldon
Saturday, May 19, 2018
16:00 Dominica vs St. Kitts and Nevis
18:30 Trinidad & Tobago vs U.S. Virgin Islands
Monday, May 21, 2018
16:00 U.S. Virgin Islands vs Grenada
18:30 Dominica vs Trinidad & Tobago
Wednesday, May 23, 2018
16:00 St. Kitts and Nevis vs Grenada
18:30 U.S. Virgin Islands vs Dominica
Friday, May 25, 2018
16:00 Grenada vs Dominica
18:30 Trinidad & Tobago vs St. Kitts and Nevis
Sunday, May 27, 2018
16:00 St. Kitts and Nevis vs U.S. Virgin Islands
18:30 Grenada vs Trinidad & Tobago
Group D – Antigua and Barbuda, Antigua Recreation Ground
Wednesday, May 23, 2018
16:00 St. Lucia vs Curacao
18:30 Antigua and Barbuda vs St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Friday, May 25, 2018
16:00 St. Vincent and the Grenadines vs St. Lucia
18:30 Curacao vs Antigua and Barbuda
Sunday, May 27, 2018
16:00 Curacao vs St. Vincent and the Grenadines
18:30 St. Lucia vs Antigua and Barbuda
Group E – Guyana, Lenora Track & Field
Wednesday, May 23, 2018
17:00 Barbados vs Suriname
19:30 Guyana vs Bermuda
Friday, May 25, 2018
17:00 Bermuda vs Barbados
19:30 Suriname vs Guyana
Sunday, May 27, 2018
17:00 Suriname vs Bermuda
19:30 Barbados vs Guyana
May 05, 2018By Zaheer Mohamed Berbice captured the Guyana Cricket Board/Hand-in-Hand Inter County U19 50-over title with a four-wicket victory over the National U17 Select Team yesterday at the Guyana National...
May 05, 2018
May 05, 2018
May 05, 2018
May 05, 2018
May 05, 2018
The generations that lived in Guyana from the late 19th century onwards until the early nineties have been positively touched,... more
The Government has insulted the memory of Cheddi Jagan by the manner in which it dealt with the commemorative stamp issued... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders For two and half years since Commonwealth Heads of Government met in Malta in 2015, the British Government... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]