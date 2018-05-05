Latest update May 5th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bar association raises contentions over joint training for Judges, Prosecutors

May 05, 2018 News 0

The Guyana Bar Association (GBA) has written to Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards, Chancellor of the Judiciary, to register concerns as regarding the hosting of a joint Caribbean Financial Action Task Force, (CFATF) training for Judges and Prosecutors held over the past two days.
The joint workshop for Judges and Prosecutors was hosted the Government of Guyana in collaboration with the Commonwealth Secretariat and the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force, (CFATF).
In its letter, the Association warned against the perception that the Judiciary is taking directions from the Executive. According to the GBA, the perception which will be created by the joint training of Judges and Prosecutors by the Government and others is that the Bench is being directed what to do to support Anti-Money Laundering Regime.
GBA continued that while this may not be so… the perception, which will nonetheless be created can have damaging effects on the public confidence in the independence of the judiciary and give rise to grounds for challenges under Article 144 of the Constitution. Article 144 of the Constitution deals with provisions to secure the protection of law.
“While we appreciate that the Bench may be sensitized about the legislation it is our respectful view that great care must be taken as to who the Bench is seen in association with and/ is taking directions or guidance from. Intermingling or once again the perception of intermingling with the executive is an inherently dangerous violation of the separation of powers and one, which must be jealously guarded against. ”
Further, the Association strongly held that at no time should Prosecutors and Judges be jointly trained and or seen to be jointly trained as their roles are different in the legal process.

More in this category

Sports

Berbice claim GCB/Hand-in-Hand Inter County U19 50-over title with four-wkt win

Berbice claim GCB/Hand-in-Hand Inter County U19 50-over title with...

May 05, 2018

By Zaheer Mohamed Berbice captured the Guyana Cricket Board/Hand-in-Hand Inter County U19 50-over title with a four-wicket victory over the National U17 Select Team yesterday at the Guyana National...
Read More
EBFA working with Laluni to establish Football Club

EBFA working with Laluni to establish Football...

May 05, 2018

Linden Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition… Does Silver Bullets have enough munitions to stop Dave & Celena?

Linden Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’...

May 05, 2018

Véron Mosengo-Omba pays Courtesy Call on Minister Valarie Garrido-Lowe – FIFA Team to visit North Pakaraima Football Tournament in August

Véron Mosengo-Omba pays Courtesy Call on...

May 05, 2018

Munaf takes birthday glory at Ganesh Parts Inaugural Golf Tournament

Munaf takes birthday glory at Ganesh Parts...

May 05, 2018

GSCL Inc., Ink Plus, Crown Mining Enterprise, Elegance Jewellery Softball… Fishermen beat Wellman by one run, RR Sport triumph

GSCL Inc., Ink Plus, Crown Mining Enterprise,...

May 05, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • The Long Struggle

    The Government has insulted the memory of Cheddi Jagan by the manner in which it dealt with the commemorative stamp issued... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]