Accused bird thief killer to appear in court on manslaughter charge

A middle-aged North Sophia man is expected to appear in Court on Monday to answer to a manslaughter charge after he fatally stabbed Shelton Jordan, 21, who attempted to rob him of his bird.

The North Sophia resident has been in police custody since the killing. He was informed that he will be appearing before a Magistrate on Monday.

Jordan of West La Penitence, was on Tuesday last, stabbed to death around 05:35 hours at Ganges Street, Prashad Nagar, Georgetown.

Reports suggest that North Sophia resident man was at the time just a few corners from his North Sophia residence when Jordan pounced on him.

Recognising the young man’s intention, it was revealed that the man started to run in hope of seeking refuge a short distance away at a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) facility. There, the man reportedly begged the security guard on duty to open the gate to the facility since he was being pursued by a young man with ill-intent.

This publication was informed that the security guard refused to give the fleeing man access, citing that it would be against protocol. By this time, a scissors-wielding Jordan had caught up to the man demanding he hand over the bird, even as he threatened to cause him harm.

A scuffle ensued causing both Jordan and his intended victim to fall to the ground. A witness who was on the scene claimed that after the injured Jordan collapsed, the other man left the scene and returned shortly after with ranks of the Guyana Police Force.