Two “missing” fishermen found to be “alive and well”

Two of the fishermen who were listed among the missing, following a reported pirate attack in Suriname waters last Friday night, have made contact with family members. The two are Randy Burnett and Bobby Ibrahim, are said to be “alive and well”.

Many other families are still awaiting word of the faith of their loved ones who are believed to be missing.

Ibrahim, this publication understands, made contact with his wife yesterday around 06:30hrs, and informed her that he was okay. The wife related that she was happy to hear from her husband after having the scare of her life when she received word of him possibly being one of the victims of the attack.

Ibrahim’s mother who resides in Barbados, had posted his photograph on Facebook, requesting assistance in finding her son. Up to the time of making contact with this publication, she was still making preparations to travel to Suriname via Guyana, since she said only seeing her son in person alive will bring relief to her.

Burnett, another young fisherman, who was also thought to have fallen victim to the pirates’ rampage, made contact with his aunt on Tuesday via Facebook, after she had left a message in his inbox after hearing of what transpired in Suriname.

The man’s aunt has been in contact with him, on and off since then, and has informed this publication that she last messaged him around 06:00hrs yesterday asking him to come home, since she heard that there have been other pirate attacks.

While Ibrahim and Burnett’s families are happy that they are not among the missing or deceased, there are others that are making arrangements to bury the bodies of loved ones that have been recovered.

There are yet others who are hoping that their loved ones will be found alive. This is in light of news of a survivor who had swam to shore and had been trekking through the bushes for the past few days. He was located on Thursday morning, some six days after the initial attack.