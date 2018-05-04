Latest update May 4th, 2018 12:56 AM

Transcend Entertainment Independence Cricket Festival… Seven-a-side 5-over tournament at NCC Tarmac this weekend

May 04, 2018

Director of Sports, Christopher Jones (left) hands over one of the trophies to Organiser Dwight Dodson.

The National Cultural Centre Tarmac would be a hive of activity tomorrow and Sunday when the Transcend Entertainment, Independence 7-A-Side Tape Ball Cricket Festival comes off from 09:00hrs, daily.
The event is anticipated to provide lots of fun and frolic for the entire family with over $500,000 in cash and prises up for grabs. Entrance Fee per team is $10, 000 and there will also be added entertainment.
Event Organiser and First-Division Cricketer Dwight Dodson said that one of the reasons for such an event was to add a sporting side to the Independence activities, stating that tape ball cricket attracts a large gathering of diverse people which would help in creating unity among Guyanese.
”There will be trophies for the man-of-match in the final, best bowler, best batsman while the winner and runner-up will also collect cash and trophies,” disclosed Dodson.
He said he expects a wonderful day for the players and fans and informed that they have received good support from Corporate Guyana with Banks DIH Limited being the premium sponsor.
Imperial Trading, Regal Stationary, Xavier’s Investments, Star Party Rentals, Seeta’s Bar and Precision Auto Works are also on board while lots of ‘give aways’ for fans will be done during the course of the competition which has the blessings of the National Sports Commission (NSC) which has provided the trophies for the tournament.
Teams desirous of being a part of the tournament can contact Dwight Dodson on 639 3785 or Kefaon 664 5035 to register.

