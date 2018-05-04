Somebody playing wid dem SOCU charges

Somebody got to be mekking joke. Or somebody got a plan that dem ain’t sharing wid nobody. Soulja Bai order nuff forensic audit. Dem get de findings and dem sit down pun it till Jagdeo decide to call de bluff. He seh how dem only waste money.

But dem boys know wha nuff people don’t know. Brassington and Ashni was responsible fuh NICIL which was de piggy bank fuh Jagdeo and he boys. Eighty six investigations pop up, SOCU done wid close to 40 and all get send to de police and to de DPP.

Imagine only three charges dem file. When dem boys ask why only three Soulja Bai seh that he got to tek he time. He tell he people to charge three every week but somebody sabotaging him. When dem boys ask SOCU wha happen and dem hear that every time dem send de file fuh de people get charge somebody calling back de file.

Is either dem waiting till election near meet suh dem can prevent these people from being candidates pun any election list. If a man got a charge he can’t go pun de list. But de story can blow up in dem face.

Done wid Irfaan file; dem done wid Babby file and dem done wid de file fuh that place wha deh opposite de embassy. Dem ain’t got no file fuh Ten Edghill. Dem boys she he is a mad man. He set up Corbin, Soulja Bai and even Desmond Hoyte. He was a diehard PPP but he put he tail between he hoof.

That is why when dem mek him chairman of de Ethnic Relations Commission. He was neutral till he get a case that test he loyalty. Yesterday a man send a letter that Edghill announce since 13 years ago how he want to be de PPP Prime Minister Candidate.

This was a man who coulda kill Sam Hinds fuh de wuk. Dem boys can imagine how he feel when dem pick de Harper girl to be de prime minister candidate fuh de last elections.

Edghill is a loser. That is why SOCU not even worry wid him. He lose he church, he lose de chairmanship of de ERC, he lose de prime minister position and de odda day he lose he senses.

Talk half and watch who playing wid dem SOCU charges.