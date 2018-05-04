Latest update May 4th, 2018 12:56 AM

Sanasie re-elected WDCA President

May 04, 2018 Sports 0

Anand Sanasie

The West Demerara Cricket Association (WCDA) held its Biannual General Meeting on Monday last at the Wales Community Centre. Incumbent President and businessman Anand Sanasie and his entire executive were re-elected for another two year term -2018/ 2020.
Sanasie also serve on the Demerara and Guyana Cricket Boards and is also a Director on the West Indies Cricket Board for the past eight years.
The other executive members of the association are Lalta Digamber – Vice President, Sajwattie Ramrattan – Secretary, Hardeo Oudit – Treasurer, Krishnchand Mangal – Assistant Secretary/Treasurer, Omar Hussein – Competitions Committee Chairman, Satesh Singh – Marketing Manager and Ganesh Persaud – Public Relations Officer.
The following persons were also elected to serve as members of the Competitions Committee; Mohamad Khan, Dhanpaul, Robin Persaud, Ricky Beepath and Georgie Persaud. The WDCA also agreed to add two members to this important committee.
Members of the association were updated on the plans for the next two years while the competitions chairman gave an overview of the cricket activities of the association for the past two years. The association launched an aggressive player registration process as members were concerned about the movement of players between clubs and associations.
The WDCA has been winning many of the Demerara Youth Tournaments recently and has produced players such as Akshaya Persaud, National Under-19 Captain Travis Persaud, Richie Looknauth, Ronaldo Renee, Keshram Sehodan and Andre Seepersaud.

