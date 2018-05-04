Latest update May 4th, 2018 12:56 AM

Relatives testify as city cop accused of killing mentally ill-man

Gregory Bascom

The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the murder of a mentally ill prisoner who was shot and killed after he allegedly tried to escape from police custody, commenced yesterday before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Gregory Bascom, 50, of Lot 340 West Ruimveldt, Housing Scheme, was not required to plead to the indictable charge with alleged that on January 14, last, at Regent Road Bourda, Georgetown, he unlawfully killed 34-year-old Marlon Fredericks.
Yesterday when the matter was called in Magistrate’s Daly courtroom, two relatives of the deceased, Samuel Isaiah Moore and Lester Kissoon, told the court what they saw transpired on the day in question.
The matter will continue on May 31.
Bascom who has been interdicted from the City Constabulary is out on $800,000 bail.
According to reports, Fredericks, who was unarmed, was shot by Bascom as he escaped from detention at the Bourda Market Outpost.
The Tiger Bay resident, who was described as mentally ill, was shot in his mother’s presence, as he ran out of the Outpost, where he was being detained on allegations of simple larceny, assault, and for assaulting a peace officer.

