Outstanding Law Enforcement Officers and Retired Teachers recognised by RHTY&SC

”The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS and its ten Cricket Teams are very proud to honour you Police Officers who make us feel safe in our homes while you Retired Teachers played major roles in shaping the minds of the next generation of leaders.”

Those were the words of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster when he delivered remarks at the presentation ceremony for the 9th Annual Retired Teachers and 3rd Annual Tribute to Law Enforcement Officers Programmes hosted by Guyana’s most dynamic NGO at the St. Francis Training Centre.

Some five outstanding Law Enforcement Officers and a similar amount of Retired Teachers were recognised.

The Law Enforcement Officers were selected by the leadership of ‘B’ Division of the Guyana Police Force based on their attitude, relationship with the general public, honesty and dedication to protecting Berbicians.

The Awardees were hailed as unsung heroes who deserved to be honoured as they put their lives on the line to protect the nation. Those rewarded were Woman Inspector Cynthia Kelly, Woman Inspector Margo Grovesnor, Special Corporal 11907 Scipio, Lance Corporal 21848 Collis Cort and Constable 19185 Sidwell Fredrick. They each received a trophy, medal, framed Certificate of Excellence and a special gift.

The Tribute to Retired Teachers main objective is to identify outstanding educators who would have molded the minds of Guyanese over a period of 25-years, were highly respected by their peers, students and the general public.

Foster said that too many of our heroes are not honoured and the RHTY&SC, since its formation in 1990 has sought to correct the situation by honouring Educators, Health Workers, Sportsmen, Sportswoman, Leaders in Sports, Community Development Volunteers and Cultural Leaders among others.

The five Retired Teachers with a combined 162 years of service were selected for their years of service, dedication, work in the classroom, positive effect on students and relationship with peers.

Those honoured were Donna Hamer, Krishendai Persaud, Rajkumar Sookraj, Bhoge Outar and Paul La Cruz who each received a collection of special gifts, trophy, medal and framed Certificate of Excellence.

Foster urged the awardees to share their experience with the younger generation of teachers and to be mentors to youths in areas where they reside. Guyana, he stated was a far better place because of their service and as such the Club was proud to honour them.

The awardees expressed gratitude to the RHTY&SC and their teams for honouring them. They also congratulated the Club on its outstanding work, with one awardee stating that she was aware of its impact on Berbice but was unaware of the large volume of its activities.

The ten cricket teams, King Solomon Logistic Under-12, Poonai Pharmacy Under-13, Farfan & Mendes Under-15, Bakewell Under-17 and Second Division, Pepsi Under-19 and Intermediate, Metro Female, Gizmos & Gadgets Under-21 and First Division every year hold a combined twelve award ceremonies, ensuring that every Berbician hero is honoured during their lifetime.