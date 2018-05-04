‘Nuff Cuff’ returns tonight with Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis National Novice C/ships

The energetic three-round battles of amateur boxing continues tonight at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue when the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) presents the Nuff Cuff/Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis National Novice championships from 19:00hrs.

The competition will run until this to Sunday evening with 20 bouts each night. Fans will be able to witness the future generation of boxers punch it out in anticipated vigorous fights. Entrance fee is $500 for stands and $1000, ringside. The Guyana Defence Force Gym is the defending champions.

This year’s edition of the tournament was initially scheduled to be held last weekend but due to the inclement weather, the GBA rescheduled the action for this week. The slugfest will mark the return of Republican Boxing Gym (Prison) after fire had destroyed their base at Camp Street last year.

Savannah Boxing Gym of Lethem that was formed last year will make their debut appearance in the tournament along with the recently formed Mabaruma gym of region one. The other gyms are Carryl, Harpy Eagles, Vergeenoegen, Rose Hall Jammers, Pocket Rocket, Forgotten Youth Foundation, Young Achievers and Police.

Usual visitors, Suriname were keen to compete at this championship but are unable to make the trip, however the Surinamese have signaled intentions to return to Guyana for the Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate in October.

Head Coach of the GDF, Terrence Poole who is also Technical Director of the GBA, expressed great confidence in his gym’s ability of successfully defending their title. “We have been successful across all divisions and come Friday (today) when the National Novices rings off, it will be business as usual for the army men”, Poole posited.