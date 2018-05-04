Latest update May 4th, 2018 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

‘Nuff Cuff’ returns tonight with Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis National Novice C/ships

May 04, 2018 Sports 0

Flashback! GDF’s Haykim Bostwick lands a left jab on eventual winner in the Junior Flyweight, Akimo Watts of GDF during amateur action last year

The energetic three-round battles of amateur boxing continues tonight at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue when the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) presents the Nuff Cuff/Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis National Novice championships from 19:00hrs.
The competition will run until this to Sunday evening with 20 bouts each night. Fans will be able to witness the future generation of boxers punch it out in anticipated vigorous fights. Entrance fee is $500 for stands and $1000, ringside. The Guyana Defence Force Gym is the defending champions.
This year’s edition of the tournament was initially scheduled to be held last weekend but due to the inclement weather, the GBA rescheduled the action for this week. The slugfest will mark the return of Republican Boxing Gym (Prison) after fire had destroyed their base at Camp Street last year.
Savannah Boxing Gym of Lethem that was formed last year will make their debut appearance in the tournament along with the recently formed Mabaruma gym of region one. The other gyms are Carryl, Harpy Eagles, Vergeenoegen, Rose Hall Jammers, Pocket Rocket, Forgotten Youth Foundation, Young Achievers and Police.
Usual visitors, Suriname were keen to compete at this championship but are unable to make the trip, however the Surinamese have signaled intentions to return to Guyana for the Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate in October.
Head Coach of the GDF, Terrence Poole who is also Technical Director of the GBA, expressed great confidence in his gym’s ability of successfully defending their title. “We have been successful across all divisions and come Friday (today) when the National Novices rings off, it will be business as usual for the army men”, Poole posited.

More in this category

Sports

Hand-in-Hand U-19 Inter-County 50-over final.. Berbice face National U-17s at Providence today

Hand-in-Hand U-19 Inter-County 50-over final.. Berbice face National...

May 04, 2018

Berbice face off with last year’s finalists the National Under -17s at National Stadium, Providence today in the twice postponed final of the Third annual Hand-in-Hand 50-over U-19 Inter-County...
Read More
CFU Women’s Challenge Series – Lady Jags made progress – Dr. Ivan Joseph – Looking Forward To CONCACAF Qualifiers In May

CFU Women’s Challenge Series – Lady Jags...

May 04, 2018

CARICOM and FIFA set to ink MOU shortly …document to be studied by CARICOM

CARICOM and FIFA set to ink MOU shortly...

May 04, 2018

GCB appoints Stephen Lewis as Cricket Ombudsman

GCB appoints Stephen Lewis as Cricket Ombudsman

May 04, 2018

BCB to host historic Raffik & Sons Construction Services 100 balls per-side KO Tourney

BCB to host historic Raffik & Sons...

May 04, 2018

Bedi Ramjeewan Memorial Softball to start May 13

Bedi Ramjeewan Memorial Softball to start May 13

May 04, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]