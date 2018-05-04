Mix Up claim Wiltshire four-game dominoes title

Latest update May 4th, 2018 12:56 AM
Mix Up emerged champions of the Mark Wiltshire four-game dominoes tournament which was contested on Tuesday last at Turning Point. Mix Up chalked up 41 games to win the final ahead of All Seasons 39 and Age Four who drew the bye to the finals, on 32.
Rawl Peters and Yonette Christmas both made 11 games for the winners while Nigel Naidoo and Raymond Ali marked 10 games apiece for the runner up side. Roderick Harry and Barbara Lee made 10 each for Age Four.
Mix Up pocketed a trophy and $50,000 while All Season took home a trophy and $30,000; Age Four received a trophy and $20,000. All Season marked 44 games to win the semi final ahead of Mix Up with 41 and Spartons on 31.
Meanwhile, exciting action is billed for the Essequibo Coast this weekend when the Faye Joseph tournament gets underway tomorrow at Gus Place, Charity from 12:00hrs. Entrance fee is $15,000 and the winning team will take home a trophy and $200,000, runner-up a trophy and $100,000 and third place a trophy and $50,000.
The final will be contested on Sunday at the same venue and teams can contact Mark Wiltshire on 665 5855 or Faye Joseph on 685 1009 for more information.
