Local Motor Racing legend, Pat Holder, passes away at the age of 84

On Wednesday last, Motor Racing in Guyana lost one of its founding members, Pat Holder, a true icon of the power sport in Guyana. Holder, fondly known as ‘Pat’ actively participated and provided his services to motorsport in Guyana for 43 years in succession, from 1955 to 1998.

His career in racing started at age 14 with bicycles where he was the “A-Class” champion and was selected to represent the then British Guiana, in Suriname. Fortunately for motor sports, Pat’s cycling career hit a road block when he suffered a near fatal motorcycle accident in 1953 which he was fortunate to survive.

Upon his recovery, he turned to motorcycle racing with his brothers Billy and Clive. Pat raced in the 50CC class early on, and then eventually moved up to the 250CC and 350CC classes as the years went by, riding Victoria, Ducati and Yamaha bikes.

After much success in bike racing, Holder turned his attention to power boat racing in 1960, starting off with a 40HP engine. At his first race event, having very little knowledge of power boat racing, he lost all of the races on the day with the exception of the final race. Holder’s luck had gotten him into the news and he was then known as a champion.

As if cycling, motorcycle racing and powerboat racing wasn’t enough, Holder also competed in rally racing in Barbados, Trinidad and Suriname several times. Additionally, he participated in endurance racing, dexterity events and even horse riding.

In the ensuing years, Holder became more involved in the organisational aspects of motor sports and served as President of the GMRC/GMR&SC from 1983 to 1987. During those years, he played an essential role in having the headquarters of the GMR&SC established at the Cosmos ground, where it stands to date.

As the years went by, he continued to serve as the Chief Starter for events at the South Dakota Circuit up until 1998, when he passed the position on to his nephew and apprentice, Suren “Froggy” Singh.

From there, he retired to the club house, attending almost every circuit race event. In honor of his contributions to motor sport in Guyana and to the GMR&SC, the club house at South Dakota Circuit was renamed after him a few years ago.

Pat Holder’s contributions to motorsport in Guyana and to the GMR&SC will never be forgotten and his legacy will continue to live forever in the hearts and minds of those he touched in his 84 years, and of course, in the motor sport community that he helped to build from the start. The GMR&SC and the motor racing fraternity mourn his passing.