Gymkhana and Horse Racing on this Sunday at Mahaica

Mc Kenzie and Mahin will be hosting a grand Gymkhana and Horse Race Meet on Sunday at Cane Grove, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara. Some of the nation’s top ‘J’, ‘K’ and ‘L’ Class horses will be in action it was disclosed since horse racing is the most popular sport in the community.
Among the horses set to blaze the tack are Red Jet, Not This Time, Touch Down, Touch Gold, Up Front, School Boy, Something Special, RD Regent, Little Star, Born to be True, Call She Royal, Carmer, Lil Boy and Short Sleeve.
Race time is set for 13:00hrs and interested persons can contact Mc Kenzie on 601 5730 for more information.

