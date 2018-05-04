Guyana-born boat captain dies in another attack

Latest update May 4th, 2018 12:56 AM
PARAMARIBO, Suriname – While authorities here are still searching for victims and recovering bodies from last Friday’s deadly attack on four fishing boats in Surinamese waters pirates attacked another fishing boat Wednesday night killing at least one fisherman.
According to Mark Lall, secretary of Visserscollectief, a local fishermen’s association, the captain of the boat was killed. The whereabouts of his crew members is uncertain.
Several fishing boats, the Coast Guard and other law enforcement agencies are currently on their way to the area near Matapica Canal where the latest attack allegedly took place.
“When we arrive at the location we will know more about what has happened,” Lall told local media.
