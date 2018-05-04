Latest update May 4th, 2018 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana-born boat captain dies in another attack

May 04, 2018 News 0

Reportedly killed: Captain Hardeo Beechan

PARAMARIBO, Suriname – While authorities here are still searching for victims and recovering bodies from last Friday’s deadly attack on four fishing boats in Surinamese waters pirates attacked another fishing boat Wednesday night killing at least one fisherman.
According to Mark Lall, secretary of Visserscollectief, a local fishermen’s association, the captain of the boat was killed. The whereabouts of his crew members is uncertain.
Several fishing boats, the Coast Guard and other law enforcement agencies are currently on their way to the area near Matapica Canal where the latest attack allegedly took place.
“When we arrive at the location we will know more about what has happened,” Lall told local media.

More in this category

Sports

Hand-in-Hand U-19 Inter-County 50-over final.. Berbice face National U-17s at Providence today

Hand-in-Hand U-19 Inter-County 50-over final.. Berbice face National...

May 04, 2018

Berbice face off with last year’s finalists the National Under -17s at National Stadium, Providence today in the twice postponed final of the Third annual Hand-in-Hand 50-over U-19 Inter-County...
Read More
CFU Women’s Challenge Series – Lady Jags made progress – Dr. Ivan Joseph – Looking Forward To CONCACAF Qualifiers In May

CFU Women’s Challenge Series – Lady Jags...

May 04, 2018

CARICOM and FIFA set to ink MOU shortly …document to be studied by CARICOM

CARICOM and FIFA set to ink MOU shortly...

May 04, 2018

GCB appoints Stephen Lewis as Cricket Ombudsman

GCB appoints Stephen Lewis as Cricket Ombudsman

May 04, 2018

BCB to host historic Raffik & Sons Construction Services 100 balls per-side KO Tourney

BCB to host historic Raffik & Sons...

May 04, 2018

Bedi Ramjeewan Memorial Softball to start May 13

Bedi Ramjeewan Memorial Softball to start May 13

May 04, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]