CFATF workshop underway…Region’s judicial officers combine efforts to combat money laundering, violent extremism

Judicial officers from around the region are being urged to combine their efforts and experiences towards shaping tools and improving strategies to address money laundering and violent extremism.

This was emphasised during the opening of the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF)’s Judges and Prosecutors Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism workshop at the Pegasus Hotel in Kingston yesterday.

The forum is expected to provide a platform for gathering and sharing experiences, challenges and best practices in investigating and prosecuting money laundering and terrorist financing, as well as depriving criminals of their proceeds.

During the next two days, some twenty–five judges and prosecutors are expected to participate in the workshop which will encompass issues related to investigative orders, the prosecution and management of Money Laundering Cases, International Co-operation, confiscation and restraint orders, conviction-based confiscation and terrorism/terrorist financing.

Addressing the opening of the workshop, Commonwealth Secretary General Baroness Patricia Scotland, Q.C noted the event was a call on the judicial officers present to build longstanding relations based on their commonalities such as common legislation, language and cultures.

In her remarks, Baroness Scotland pointed to the need for greater interdictions of transnational crimes including money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

“The more we can interdict, the more likely our governments will have the resources needed for roads and health services. It (money laundering) is not a victimless crime, so what we are doing is helping to preserve the lifeblood of our countries.”

Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams, S.C. told the gathering of judges and prosecutors that their work is critical to consolidating stable and effective institutions of integrity, transparency and the rule of law.

The Attorney General pointed out that the region’s overall rate of convictions and confiscation of criminal proceeds have been moderate, despite many countries implementing legislative measures to criminalise money laundering and terrorist financing, as well as proliferation financing.

The AG noted that if the global AML/CFT efforts are to be effective, countries must “also obtain convictions and pursue seizing and confiscating the proceeds and instrumentalities of crime for the benefit of States and victims”

He added that Countering Violent Extremism (CVE) aspect is an important element in the fight against extremists who seek to recruit, radicalise and mobilise their followers to commit acts of violence.

Williams had said that Guyana’s hosting of the workshop signals a major step in addressing issues related to investigating and prosecuting money-laundering crimes. He had also noted the hosting of this important conference is demonstrative of the progress being made by a once blacklisted country.

Guyana is currently in the process of preparation for the fourth round of mutual evaluation and is continuously taking steps to strengthen its anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) regime to ensure full compliance.

The fourth round of assessment focuses on matters related to technical compliance and the implementation of effective systems.

Meanwhile in his feature address, President David Granger, noted that the criminal justice systems of small States – like those in the region – must be safeguarded from the subversion of organised crime.

The Head of State reaffirmed Guyana’s commitment to “erecting an impregnable criminal justice system in its campaign to combat financial crimes.”

He spoke of the limitations in technology and human resources in smaller Caribbean States, which can impair the law enforcement capabilities to combat transnational criminal cartels.

President Granger alluded to intensified international collaboration as the possible solution for these smaller states.

The Conference therefore offers the opportunity for Caribbean jurisdictions to strengthen measures for the continuous sharing of intelligence and best practices.