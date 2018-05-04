Bedi Ramjeewan Memorial Softball to start May 13

Latest update May 4th, 2018 12:56 AM
With the softball calendar gathering momentum, the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) has organised a nationwide tournament for male and female teams in memory of former player, Bedi Ramjeewan.
The tournament which will be contested in four categories is being sponsored by Khan’s Trading Enterprise, Back to Eden, Permaul’s Trading and Trophy Stall and will bowl off on May 13 at various venues.
Teams desirous of playing in the Male Open category are asked to pay an entrance fee of $5,000 while the winning team will pocket $50,000 and a trophy. In the Masters’ (Over-40) category, the entrance fee is $15,000 and the winning prize is $100,000 and trophy while the second placed team will receive $25,000 and trophy.
The Masters’ (Over-50) are required to pay $10,000 entrance fee and the winning team will collect a beautiful trophy as their symbol of supremacy while there is no entrance fee for the female teams. The winning team will pocket $50,000 and trophy and the runner up $25,000 and trophy.
There are also individual incentives at stake which will see the player of the finals and the most valuable player in each category receiving $5,000 and a trophy. For further information on registration, team representatives can contact Wayne Jones on 650 1790 or 685 6908, Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Jailall Deodass on 615 8644 or 672 3994. Bedi Ramjeewan who was an excellent softball cricketer died in April 2011.
May 04, 2018Berbice face off with last year’s finalists the National Under -17s at National Stadium, Providence today in the twice postponed final of the Third annual Hand-in-Hand 50-over U-19 Inter-County...
May 04, 2018
May 04, 2018
May 04, 2018
May 04, 2018
May 04, 2018
The AFC’s May 1, 2018 confabulation at the Georgetown Club must go down as the most definitive meeting of the executive... more
Guyana should become the events capital of the West Indies. Events are being hosted in Guyana, it would seem, non-stop.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders For two and half years since Commonwealth Heads of Government met in Malta in 2015, the British Government... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]