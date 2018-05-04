Bedi Ramjeewan Memorial Softball to start May 13

With the softball calendar gathering momentum, the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) has organised a nationwide tournament for male and female teams in memory of former player, Bedi Ramjeewan.

The tournament which will be contested in four categories is being sponsored by Khan’s Trading Enterprise, Back to Eden, Permaul’s Trading and Trophy Stall and will bowl off on May 13 at various venues.

Teams desirous of playing in the Male Open category are asked to pay an entrance fee of $5,000 while the winning team will pocket $50,000 and a trophy. In the Masters’ (Over-40) category, the entrance fee is $15,000 and the winning prize is $100,000 and trophy while the second placed team will receive $25,000 and trophy.

The Masters’ (Over-50) are required to pay $10,000 entrance fee and the winning team will collect a beautiful trophy as their symbol of supremacy while there is no entrance fee for the female teams. The winning team will pocket $50,000 and trophy and the runner up $25,000 and trophy.

There are also individual incentives at stake which will see the player of the finals and the most valuable player in each category receiving $5,000 and a trophy. For further information on registration, team representatives can contact Wayne Jones on 650 1790 or 685 6908, Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Jailall Deodass on 615 8644 or 672 3994. Bedi Ramjeewan who was an excellent softball cricketer died in April 2011.