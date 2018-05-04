BCB to host historic Raffik & Sons Construction Services 100 balls per-side KO Tourney

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) continues to break new ground in its continuing quest to develop the game in the Ancient County. The Board has joined hands with popular Rose Hall Town Contractor, Mohamed Raffik to host the first ever 100 balls per side tournament for clubs in the Lower Corentyne area.

The tournament would attract sixteen (16) teams that reside between Courtland and No. 42 Villages on the Corentyne Coast, namely, Courtland, Fyrish, Fyrish Road, Chesney, Toopoo, Jai Hind, Albion, Hampshire, RHTYSC, Port Mourant, Rose Hall Town Tigers, Tain, Whim, Big Star, Belvedere United and Ramnarine Memorial.

BCB President Hilbert Foster at the simple launching ceremony informed that the BCB would leave no stone unturned in its desire to make sure that Berbice cricket is restored to its former glory.

This tournament is another novel effort to renew the passion of both players and fans across both Regions 5 and 6. Foster promised that more innovative tournaments would be unveiled in the future.

The tournament would involve the bowling of fourteen six balls overs while the last two overs would consist of eight balls each. The fielding side would be allowed only two fielders outside of the thirty yards circle and the maximum of five for the remainder of the innings.

Only five persons would be allowed on the leg side for the entire duration of the innings. No non-Berbician would be allowed to play in the tournament while only one Under-21 First Division Player would be allowed to play.

Under-19 players born on or after the 1st September, 1999 would not be considered First Division players while players who played for other clubs in the Magic Moments T20 tournament would not be permitted to play for any other club.

The knock-out tournament would be played during the week from 15:00 to 18:00hrs while walk overs would be granted half hour after the starting time. Among the players expected to play are Javed Mohamed, Adrian Singh, Imran Khan, Brandon Prashad, Cheddi Budhoo, Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Kevin Sinclair, Kevin Umroa, Adrian Sukwah and Rico Ramsammy. The BCB is using this tournament as a trial run and if successful would be taken to the other Sub-Associations and even the First Division level. Foster has expressed gratitude to the Management of Raffik Construction’s CEO Mohamed Raffik and his son Javed Raffik for their sponsorship of the historic tournament.