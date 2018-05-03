Twenty two Cricket Clubs benefit from RHTY&SC and BCB Development Project

The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS and the Berbice Cricket Board with support from Food-for-the-Poor (Guy) Ltd, MC Samaroo Grocery & Wholesale, Odyssey Transportation and the National Sports Commission last Sunday donated over $1M worth of cricket balls, gears and score books to a total of twenty two cricket clubs drawn from both Regions 5 and 6. The presentation was held during the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club 28th Annual Award Ceremony at the St. Francis Conference Hall.

Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster, who is also the President of the Berbice Cricket Board, stated that 2018 would always be remembered as the year that Berbice Cricket was returned to its rightful place. The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS, he stated was working on a project to raise over $1M worth of cricket balls to assist every cricket club in Berbice, 2018 he stated would see the Berbice Cricket Board hosting close to twenty tournaments at the Under-15, Under-17, Under-19, Under-21, Female, Intermediate, Inter Zone, Second Division, Inter Secondary School and First Division levels and predicted that most clubs would struggled to me the cost of balls, transportation, gears and meals among others.

The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club would work hard to assist every cricket club to fulfill its mandate and the first donation of $300,000 worth of white/red balls was made possible through the compliments of the National Sports Commission and MC Samaroo. Among the 22 Clubs benefiting from the project were Young Warriors, Skeldon, Upper Corentyne, No. 73, Whim, Port Mourant, Hampshire, Rose Hall Canje, Toopoo, Fyrish, Guymine, Mental Hospital, Kildonan, Blairmont, Bush Lot Rising and West Berbice. The First Division teams received white balls, while Second Division teams received red balls.

Eighteen cricket clubs also received a collection of gears that included stumps, bats, wicket keeping gloves, wicket keeping pads, batting pads and gloves while each also a score book. Foster, speaking in his capacity as President of the Berbice Cricket Board noted that all Clubs in Berbice would be treated equally and would receive assistance from the Board over the period of his Presidency. The Berbice Cricket Board, he stated was quite passionate about its work and urged the Clubs to place special emphasis on youth development. Special gratitude was extended to Mr. Paul Chan-S-Sue and Jimeel David of Food-for-the-Poor and Troy Khan of Odyssey Transportation for their cooperation in making the donation possible to the Clubs.

Words of gratitude were also extended to Director of Sports Christopher Jones and Mr. Samaroo of MC Samaroo Wholesale, distributor of Dan’s Milk Powder. Jones at the launching of the Programme had stated that the National Sports Commission was pleased to be associated with the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS to assist Berbice Cricket Clubs. The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS next presentation of cricket balls would be done in two months and another twenty clubs are expected to benefit.