School girls shine at Pennsylvania relay festival

The young ladies of the New Campbellville Secondary School, who tasted success in their USA outing, pose for a photo with their prize.

A six member all female team from the New Campbellville Secondary School in Georgetown has just returned from the Pennsylvania relay festival where the Guyanese team placed first in the 4×400 relay event.
The team of Princess Browne, Binka Joseph, Thenica Thompson and Malika Abrams won from a field that included teams from the United States of America, Jamaica, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago among others.
The girls competed in the Secondary/High school category and according to overseas based Guyanese Mark Webster of Transparency Envision, a Non-governmental Organization (NGO) that made the initiative possible, the young ladies performance augurs well for athletics in Guyana.
There was also participation from a team that was chosen from the Technical Institutes across Guyana and they placed third in the 4×400 relay event. There was also participation from the Fort Wellington Secondary.
The Pennsylvania relay festival is an annual event that attracts teams from countries across the globe. Many athletes use this platform to catapult their athletics career.

