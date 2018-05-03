Ranks must be trained to deal with domestic violence cases

The Police Force has a key role to play in bringing to justice those guilty of perpetrating domestic violence. But in order to deal appropriately with victims of domestic violence, ranks of the Guyana Police Force [GPF] must be exposed to continuous training.

This was the observation of Ms. Dianne Madray, Head of the ‘Let The Women Speak’ [LTWS] Movement which has taken a keen interest in the domestic violence situation here in Guyana.

But in recognition of the important role of the police force in ensuring that “every case matters and is as important as the one before,” Madray noted that it is important that “members of the Police Force be sensitized when working with victims of domestic violence and families of domestic violence homicide.”

According to Madray, it is therefore important that there is ongoing training for police ranks if they are to mete out the desired treatment to victims.

According to Madray, to realize this goal, “I am committing LTWS to assist in providing the support and to find the resources to have these trainings available, ongoing and as needed for those who may face disciplinary actions. I feel these officers need to be accountable and transparent when they take an oath as stated in the Police Standing Order and what is expected of them to the citizens of Guyana.”

Madray shared her conviction that women need to feel safe and not intimidated by officers when taking a statement or reporting a domestic violence matter. “As an advocate, I have personally experience the attitudes that many women complain about but I press on and refuse to accept that change cannot occur. They must remember that domestic violence is a crime punishable by law,” said Madray.

She continued, “There are no exceptions if a perpetrator happens to be your friend, brother, associate or the family member of some politician; yes I said it, a family member of some politician. No exceptions, as I too will be watching and regardless of how many countless letters or knocking at doors with families, I will press on. I am and will not be intimated,” insisted Madray.

She noted that in order to improve the way ranks operate when dealing with such matters to raise the Police Force’s level of expertise and efficiency, there is need for a policy to be implemented for mandatory ongoing training.

Madray noted that there should be a fully computerized system in place to allow ranks of the Force to write their investigative reports within a centralized database. She also underscored the need for tracking systems of victims’ information and data on cases and stressed the need to avoid losing vital information on cases, prevent hand written files from disappearing and reducing the chance of data tampering with important evidence. Investigating ranks, Madray said too, should have easy access to past records for analyses.

“Together with LTWS, I want the opportunity to assist in improving the system and the working conditions of the Guyana Police as this partnership is created. This requires funding and I am hoping to reach out to our Diasporas abroad and the Diplomatic Corp.

“The citizens of this country must feel safe especially our women. We must safeguard the security and safety of these women,” said Madray. Moreover, during the period 2019-2020, she committed LTWS to “take up this challenge in helping to build a better Guyana for all its citizens with the support of government officials, Crime Chief and Police Commissioner.”

A move in this direction, she said, will also allow for the drafting of legislation for missing persons’ cases and set the precedence for developing a policy and procedures on how such cases should be handled complete with the timeline and the taking of statements. “No family should have to wait six years or even two [for justice]…” said Madray.

Meanwhile, she disclosed that although a Missing Person’s Database was submitted in 2016, it did not get approval with the right persons. But she disclosed Monday, “I will submit this proposal once again and knock on every door to find the funding to make it an online Missing Person’s Database so families can be updated.”

“Along with this legislation and database I have noticed that different judges provide different sentencing. It seems like Guyana may not have a sentencing guidelines. Therefore, for consistency, these guideline can be very effective across the board in every region with every judge. This guideline cannot command or should not command a judge but provide them with a point to begin with,” Madray suggested.

She revealed further that LTWS will submit a request to both the Chancellor and Director of Public Prosecution as it pertains to cases of Domestic Violence and Domestic Violence Homicide to implement written guidelines for all judges to follow. These measures, Madray said, “will give families hope in trusting the justice system.”