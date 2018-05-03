Mercy Wings claim NSC Special Schools Windball title

Mercy Wings won the National Sports Commission/AL Sport and Tour Promotions Sponsored Inaugural Special Schools Windball Cricket Competition played recently at the Jubilee Park; they defeated Saint Barnabas in the finals.

Playing the girls final, Mercy Wings won the toss in invited Saint Barnabas to take first strike, they made 38-1 off their allotted five overs with Faithie King scoring 16.

Mercy Wings replied with 41 without loss; Tramaine Trotz got 23.

In the boys’ final, Sophia Special School after been sent in to bat made 40-3; Z. Barry got 16. Mercy Wings replied with 42-1 with Denelison Sealey scoring 20.

Earlier, Mercy Wings posted 96-3 against Sophia Special School. Shannon Joseph 33, Daren Cadogon 21and Amari Kendall 15 were the principal scorers. Sophia Special School replied with 75-6; Timothy Higgins got 27; Amari Kendall had 3-8.

Saint Barnabas Special School managed 46-2, Delroy Smith made 31. Sophia Special School replied with 47-2; Zorie Barry got 21.