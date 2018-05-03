Mercy Wings claim NSC Special Schools Windball title

Latest update May 3rd, 2018 12:59 AM
Mercy Wings won the National Sports Commission/AL Sport and Tour Promotions Sponsored Inaugural Special Schools Windball Cricket Competition played recently at the Jubilee Park; they defeated Saint Barnabas in the finals.
Playing the girls final, Mercy Wings won the toss in invited Saint Barnabas to take first strike, they made 38-1 off their allotted five overs with Faithie King scoring 16.
Mercy Wings replied with 41 without loss; Tramaine Trotz got 23.
In the boys’ final, Sophia Special School after been sent in to bat made 40-3; Z. Barry got 16. Mercy Wings replied with 42-1 with Denelison Sealey scoring 20.
Earlier, Mercy Wings posted 96-3 against Sophia Special School. Shannon Joseph 33, Daren Cadogon 21and Amari Kendall 15 were the principal scorers. Sophia Special School replied with 75-6; Timothy Higgins got 27; Amari Kendall had 3-8.
Saint Barnabas Special School managed 46-2, Delroy Smith made 31. Sophia Special School replied with 47-2; Zorie Barry got 21.
May 03, 2018After losing their first game of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ football competition; Linden zone, defending champions Dave and Celina’s All-stars have managed to bounce back strongly...
May 03, 2018
May 03, 2018
May 03, 2018
May 03, 2018
May 03, 2018
Each year, I march with the two UG unions (really, it’s time they merge, but this is a class driven country where false... more
The Auditor General should undertake an audit of the government to determine whether there are ‘phantoms’ on the government’s... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders For two and half years since Commonwealth Heads of Government met in Malta in 2015, the British Government... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]