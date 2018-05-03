Labour Day Pools competition fixed for Saturday at Grand Central Sports Bar

Latest update May 3rd, 2018 12:59 AM
The Guyana Pool and Billiard Club will stage a Labour Day Pools competition on Saturday at the Grand Central Sports Bar in Grove on the East Bank of Demerara.
The nine ball tournament is sponsored by the Grand Central Sports Bar and will see attractive cash prizes on offer for the top four finishers. The prizes are $40,000 for the winner, $20,000 for the second placed finisher, $10,000 third and $5,000 fourth prize. Entrance fee is $2,000 and the competition is a race to three where the winner advances.
Among the leading players down to compete are Kamil Husain, Sunil Mangru, Shemroy, Lenny, Ramsingh, Shem Haripersaud, Dave Rupnarain, Brian Prasad, Sean DeSouza, Vijai Sankar, Anthony Xavier, Chrisdl Singh, Dave Singh, Anthony Harricharran, Jonathan Parbhu, Nick Persaud, Shalline I’vanilla, Luthi Timal, Nandkishore, Richie Narine, Salim and Ricky Singh among others.
