Jagdeo people killing fishermen while Ministers deh pun drill ship

When people trying to live in peace, dem got people who doing everything to start a war. Imagine dem Guyanese had to beg Suriname fuh give dem fishing licence to fish in de Corentyne River. Dem get de licence, now dem killing people in de same river.

Imagine dem people who live pun de Corentyne and who de Chat-3 always seh is peaceful people, wuss than Fine Man and dem people who terrorise dis country. These people going in de Atlantic and attacking dem fishing boats.

Dem boys she, if was only attack was no big deal but dem attacking and killing de people like how butcher does kill cow. In previous times, dem use to just throw dem fisherman overboard. Nuff use to drown. Dis time, de killers mekking sure dem fisherman drown. Dem tying dem hand and tying battery pun dem foot.

When Jagdeo was campaigning in de 2015 Elections, he did seh dat if de people don’t vote fuh him de soldiers woulda kick down dem door and rape dem daughter. He never tell dem dat he people gon kill dem son and dem husband and throw dem in de ocean.

Fine Man and he gang kill 13 people at Lusignan; he kill 12 at Bartica. Dis set kill 16 at one time.

And when dis was happening, some Ministers travel out in de same ocean by helicopter. Dem never see nutten. Dem was too busy looking fuh de oil drill ship to see dem fisherman getting throw overboard. Pun de drill ship is wheh de whisky and de food been.

Dem boys hear dat whole day, dem Ministers walking round wid glass and ice in dem hand touring de ship. If you see dem, you woulda believe was a cruise ship. Of course when dem come back to land, some couldn’t walk straight.

Dem didn’t see de smile pun de Exxon people face.

