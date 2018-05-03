Human trafficking campaign features at Linden Town Week

With the prevalence of human trafficking in Guyana, the Ministry of Social Protection, last week, used the opportunity to raise awareness of the issue during the Linden Town Week activities.

The Ministry has been engaging in numerous activities to raise awareness of human trafficking to avoid continued occurrence. In addition to several public awareness campaigns, they had also done training of police officers in areas where occurrence of human trafficking is prevalent, and Social Media Campaigns.

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Community Policing Groups (CPGs) in Region 10, have also been trained to spot suspicious activities which may result in the occurrence of Trafficking in Persons

According to the Ministry, research done has shown that whenever there is a celebration in small towns or big cities, cases of human trafficking increases. As a result, they opted to engage members of the public in Linden during its Town Week celebration to continue awareness initiatives in an effort to lessen these occurrences.

Since the Linden community is a hub to various mining communities where human trafficking often occurs, the Department’s involvement is now a constant feature for the Linden Town Week activities.

Just yesterday, this publication reported that nearly 350 potential victims of sexual exploitation and forced labour have been rescued in an INTERPOL-coordinated operation targeting human trafficking in the Caribbean, Central and South America.

In Guyana, young women were found working as prostitutes next to extremely remote gold mines, from which they could not escape.

The operation was the culmination of the two-and-a-half year project funded by the Government of Canada, which provided specialised training to investigators and immigration officers in order to enhance operational expertise and regional coordination to combat human trafficking.