Guinness ‘Greatest of the Street’ Linden Zone… Dave and Celina’s to clash with Silver Bullets in Saturday’s final

Latest update May 3rd, 2018 12:59 AM
After losing their first game of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ football competition; Linden zone, defending champions Dave and Celina’s All-stars have managed to bounce back strongly after booking their place in the final of the 2018 edition of the tournament, following a narrow win over Swag Entertainment in Tuesday’s first semi-final at the Mackenzie Market tarmac.
The all-stars snuck past Swag 2-0 via penalty kicks after a 2-2 full-time deadlock which came courtesy of a double from Mortimer Giddings for the defending champions, while Royston Fraser and Shane Luckie netted one each for the losers.
Earlier in the night, Dave and Celina’s safely negotiated Quiet Storm with a 3-0 triumph in their quarter-final fixture. Alonzo Thurman’s Guinness Goal (any goal in the last five minutes of play counts as two) in the 18th and Rudy Halley eighth minute strike was good enough for the win.
In the second semi-final, Silver Bullets made light work of High Rollers as they shot past four unanswered goals, inclusive of a Guinness Goal, all of which came off the heels of Jermaine Samuels in the seventh, 27th and 38th minutes.
In Silver Bullets’ quarter-final matchup, they needled NK Ballers 1-0 thanks to Robin Adams 10th minute strike.
This Saturday, Dave and Celina’s All-stars will fancy themselves to defend their title and cash in on the $400,000 grand prize at the Mackenzie Market tarmac. Meanwhile, the runners up will pocket $150,000, third $100,000 and fourth $75,000.
Complete Results
Guinness Goal-(GG)-2 Goals
Semi-finals
Game-1
Dave and Celina’s-2 vs Swag Entertainment-2
Dave and Celina’s won 2-0 on penalty kicks
Dave and Celina’s Scorers
Mortimer Giddings-9th and 12th
Swag Scorers
Royston Fraser-23rd
Shane Luckie-35th
Game-2
Silver Bullets-4 versus High Rollers-0
Jermaine Samuels-7th, 27th and (GG)-38th
Quarter-finals
Game-1
Dave and Celina’s-3 vs Quiet Storm-0
Alonzo Thorman-(GG)-18th
Rudy Halley-8th
Game-2
NK Ballers-0 vs Silver Bullets-1
Robin Adams-10th
Game-3
Assassa Ballers-0 vs High Rollers-2
Qualon Andries-14th
Kendolph Lewis-16th
Game-4
Amelia’s Ward Russians-0 vs Swag Entertainment-2
Royston Fraser-15th
Shane Luckie-17th
