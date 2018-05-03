GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL…. Parika Salem snatch victory from the brink of defeat

The 2017/2018 Guyana Cricket Board/Demerara Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited/National Sports Commission/National Secondary School Cricket League (GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL) continued with competitive action in the Essequibo Zone recently.

Parika Salem defeated Leguan Secondary by 10 runs. Parika Salem won the toss and elected to bat. However, they found scoring against the Leguan Secondary bowlers a difficult task, and eventually folded for meagre 46. Bowling for Leguan Secondary, Kamal Shaw grabbed 5 for 23 and Javal Sahoye 4 for 22.

With Leguan Secondary needing just 47 runs for victory, bowlers Wazim Mohamed and Travis Christian set out to defy the odds, by making early inroads into the Leguan batting. Mohamed and Christian were well supported by their fielders who effected three run outs, eventually resulting in Parika Salem clinching victory as Leguan Secondary were bowled out for a paltry 36. Opening Batsman, Naresh Ragabeer (11), was the only batsman to score double figures. For Parika Salem, Wazim Mohamed grabbed four wickets, while Travis Christian had two and Sandave Singh one. Parika Salem won by 10 runs.

Tomorrow Bartica Secondary will visit the Wakenaam Island to compete with Essequibo Islands Secondary School, at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground in Good Success from 10:00 hours in the Inter Zone Phase of the Tournament. The winner of this match will face Parika Salem on May, 9 at the said venue.

Additionally, New Diamond Secondary will oppose Covent Garden at the YMCA ground in Thomas Lands in the East Bank Demerara Inter School Zone Phase of the league today.