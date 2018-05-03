Entries pour in for Unity Cup National T10 championships

Over 61 softball cricket teams have so far indicated their participation with the bulk coming from the East Coast area in all categories as teams line up to be involved in the Unity Cup Softball Cricket tournament organised by the Guyana Softball League.

The action starts this weekend in all regions and most of the entries are for the male Open segment of the event. Encouraging interest has also been had in the Under-15 level with 10 of the teams entered hailing from West Coast of Demerara.

Play with the held in the Male Open; Female Open; U-15 and Masters Over-40 categories along with the 1 ball contest for fans.

The tournament will have incentives as well as appropriate trophies and medals for winners. A new format will be introduced for sport fans as well in the one ball which will have incentives as well. Each day of cricket will have its fair share of one ball and each day’s winner will move onto the next round after clashing with the other winners. Each region will produce their winner and those winners will pay off against each other at various stages of the tournament. The overall winner will be known as the KING or Queen of the One Ball.

The other games will see the four categories of the regions coming off against each other to claim the title of National Champion.

The organizers noted that even though the tournament is not the richest, it is the prestige that is at stake as each region will want to produce the best team in the country.

The Under-15 will be contested between schools and the representatives of each area are eager to get started. There are a number of schools who have already indicated their willingness to participate and efforts by the reps to get the grounds in order to have the best games are commendable. The liaison officer of GSL Mr. Mortimer Denny has been tirelessly working to get all the representatives together in order to have the best tournament in a while.

The female and the male Open will be contested in the 10/10 format and the Masters in the 20/20 format.

Any individual male or female can enter. Any team can register in any zone. Teams can contact representatives for more details on playing condition and other concerns. In case reps are unavailable teams are advised to call Mortimer Denny on tel numbers -687-3326; 442-1562 who can address all concerns in the reps absence. Players are urged to respect each decision of the umpires at all times and there will be no recourse for this. Discipline must be maintained and each umpire will be graded during the tournament as teams are urged to give feedback to the reps on all games to dispel any doubts.

The representatives of the various areas are as follows. West Demerara – Ravendra Ramgobin – 268-1372; Premnauth Bimchan (Pampalam)– 670-9982; Rawle Higgins – 667-6374; East Bank Demerara/ Georgetown – Nadir Baksh (Gas)– 672-0378; Lower East Coast Demerara – up to Enmore – Rafman Ally – 654-2233/ Darmin Ramnarine – 642-3165;Upper East Coast Herman Persaud – 643-3033;Linden – Mortimer Denny – 687-3326/442-1562; Berbice- Corentyne – Rajin Moonsammy – 650-7647; Canje – David Lukenauth/Pinkey Arthur-615-2493/ Revi Ramkumar – 642-1206.