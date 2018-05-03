Dr. Jagan commemorative stamps unveiled

The 100th birth anniversary commemorative stamps in celebration of the life and work of former President of Guyana, His Excellency Dr. Cheddi Jagan were unveiled, yesterday, during a simple ceremony in the Mazaruni Room at the Ministry of the Presidency, Georgetown.

The four collectable stamps, two printed in black and white and two in colour, feature portraits of Dr. Jagan at various stages throughout his political career. Printed on them is the text “Dr. Cheddi Jagan, Man of the People, Former President of Guyana’.

Also included are his birth and 100th birth anniversary dates, March 22, 1918 and March 22, 2018.

During the ceremony, Chairman of the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre (CJRC), Mr. Hydar Ally described the legacy of Dr. Jagan during the struggle for Independence. “It was his steadfast determination and resolve to free his people from the yolk of colonialism and poverty that really distinguished him from others of his time. He played the leading role in the struggle for Independence,” he said.

The ceremony was attended by Dr. Jagan’s sister, Dr. Barbara Jagan, and other relatives including Dr. Dionne Jagan-Fries, and Dr. Kyle Jagan. Also in attendance were other representatives from the CJRC, the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC), the Guyana Philatelic Society, and the Ministry of the Presidency. The issuance of commemorative stamps is observed as one of the national symbols, which is used, according to set criteria, to celebrate the life and work of exemplary Guyanese.

Meanwhile, despite claims to the contrary made by the Leader of the Opposition, Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo, he, along with members of the Opposition, including Mr. Zulfikar Mustapha, Mr. Hydar Ally, Mrs. Indra Chandarpal, Mr. Komal Chand and Mr. Neil Kumar were invited to the ceremony by the CJRC as part of the agreement where they would be provided with printed invitations by the Ministry of the Presidency and would in turn issue those invitations to their invitee list.

The CJRC in turn provided that list of invitees to the Ministry of the Presidency on April 30, 2018 to ensure their smooth access to the venue.