Latest update May 3rd, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Dr. Jagan commemorative stamps unveiled

May 03, 2018 News 0

The unveiling of the 100th Birth Anniversary Commemorative Stamps of His Excellency, Dr. Cheddi Jagan, Former President of Guyana.

The 100th birth anniversary commemorative stamps in celebration of the life and work of former President of Guyana, His Excellency Dr. Cheddi Jagan were unveiled, yesterday, during a simple ceremony in the Mazaruni Room at the Ministry of the Presidency, Georgetown.
The four collectable stamps, two printed in black and white and two in colour, feature portraits of Dr. Jagan at various stages throughout his political career. Printed on them is the text “Dr. Cheddi Jagan, Man of the People, Former President of Guyana’.
Also included are his birth and 100th birth anniversary dates, March 22, 1918 and March 22, 2018.
During the ceremony, Chairman of the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre (CJRC), Mr. Hydar Ally described the legacy of Dr. Jagan during the struggle for Independence. “It was his steadfast determination and resolve to free his people from the yolk of colonialism and poverty that really distinguished him from others of his time. He played the leading role in the struggle for Independence,” he said.
The ceremony was attended by Dr. Jagan’s sister, Dr. Barbara Jagan, and other relatives including Dr. Dionne Jagan-Fries, and Dr. Kyle Jagan. Also in attendance were other representatives from the CJRC, the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC), the Guyana Philatelic Society, and the Ministry of the Presidency. The issuance of commemorative stamps is observed as one of the national symbols, which is used, according to set criteria, to celebrate the life and work of exemplary Guyanese.
Meanwhile, despite claims to the contrary made by the Leader of the Opposition, Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo, he, along with members of the Opposition, including Mr. Zulfikar Mustapha, Mr. Hydar Ally, Mrs. Indra Chandarpal, Mr. Komal Chand and Mr. Neil Kumar were invited to the ceremony by the CJRC as part of the agreement where they would be provided with printed invitations by the Ministry of the Presidency and would in turn issue those invitations to their invitee list.
The CJRC in turn provided that list of invitees to the Ministry of the Presidency on April 30, 2018 to ensure their smooth access to the venue.

More in this category

Sports

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Street’ Linden Zone… Dave and Celina’s to clash with Silver Bullets in Saturday’s final

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Street’ Linden Zone… Dave and...

May 03, 2018

After losing their first game of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ football competition; Linden zone, defending champions Dave and Celina’s All-stars have managed to bounce back strongly...
Read More
33rd Pan-American Road Cycling Championships… Guyana represented by Hamza Eastman and Romello Crawford

33rd Pan-American Road Cycling...

May 03, 2018

School girls shine at Pennsylvania relay festival

School girls shine at Pennsylvania relay festival

May 03, 2018

“Mecca V was a huge success” – Nigel Hinds -Anthony Moe confirms participation for Guyana in FIBA Americas qualifiers

“Mecca V was a huge success” – Nigel Hinds...

May 03, 2018

Mercy Wings claim NSC Special Schools Windball title

Mercy Wings claim NSC Special Schools Windball...

May 03, 2018

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL…. Parika Salem snatch victory from the brink of defeat

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL…. Parika Salem snatch...

May 03, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Employment issues

    The Auditor General should undertake an audit of the government to determine whether there are ‘phantoms’ on the government’s... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]