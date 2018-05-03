Army Captain charged with murder…Defence seeks second psychiatric evaluation

Police Prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves yesterday told the court that Psychiatrist, Dr. Bhiro Harry, had handed over a report of the psychiatric evaluation, which the court had ordered for Orwain Sandy and they are ready to proceed with the matter.

However, Sandy’s lawyer, James Bond, asked the court for time, since they will have an independent psychiatrist to evaluate him.

The lawyer added that the independent psychiatrist will also study the findings of Dr. Harry report and give his view.

Orwain Sandy, a former Captain in the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), is currently before the court for the murder of Travel Agent, Reona Payne, who was fatally gunned down.

The killing occurred on March 31, last, at Alexander Village, Georgetown. Payne who reportedly sustained 14 gunshot wounds about her body, died on the spot. Sandy surrendered at the Ruimveldt Police Station immediately after the shooting.

Sandy, of 130 Section ‘C’ Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara, is facing a murder charge before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Yesterday when the matter was called, a once again teary Sandy, while seated in the prisoners dock turned to the weeping relatives of Payne and stated, “I’m really sorry, please forgive me.”

The Magistrate after listening to both sides adjourned the matter until May 24.

On Sandy’s first appearance, his lawyer had asked that his client be examined by an independent psychiatrist.

The lawyer had also disclosed that Sandy has been consulting with various psychiatrists within the past two years.

According to reports, Sandy, who was the Aide-de-Camp to the Chief-of-Staff and has since been interdicted from duty, surrendered to lawmen shortly after he allegedly shot Payne several times at First Street, Alexander Village.

It was reported that Sandy and Payne were seated in a car when the two got into an argument.

Sandy allegedly shot the woman several times about her body, killing her.

He then drove himself to the station where he reportedly told the police what had transpired.

He also handed in his weapon and was placed in custody. Payne, who was a mother of three, and Sandy were not married, but were living together for about three years.

The two had launched a business, Prestige Taxi Service, at the recently concluded Wedding Exposition.

The Guyana Defence Force, in a release said that Sandy was immediately interdicted from duty.

The release further stated that the Force was saddened by the incident, but noted that Sandy’s action was not reflective of the values and standards of the GDF. The release also stated that an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident was launched.