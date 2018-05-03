Latest update May 3rd, 2018 12:59 AM

33rd Pan-American Road Cycling Championships… Guyana represented by Hamza Eastman and Romello Crawford

May 03, 2018 Sports 0

GCF President Horace Burrowes is flanked by Hamza Eastman (right) and Romello Crawford.

Team Guyana from right, Romello Crawford, Hamza Eastman and GCF President Horace Burrowes.

Guyana’s quest for medals at the 33rd edition of the Pan-American Road Cycling Championships taking place in San Juan, Argentina from today would be led by the Under-23 duo of Hamza Eastman and Romello Crawford.
Eastman, of Team Coco’s and Crawford who rides for the Berbice based Trojan Cycle Club are under the management and guidance of Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) President Horace Burrowes who will also serve as Coach.
Burrowes will be attending the Pan American Cycling Confederation (COPACI) Congress tomorrow which would also see in attendance, President of the International Cycling Union (UCI), David Lappartient.
The U-23 road race a duration of 120 miles is set for Saturday. Eastman had represented Guyana last year at the same event and placed 20th out of 70 starters.
Jamal John had placed 36th, while Andrew Hicks ended 69th due to cramping. Paul DeNobrega and Junior Niles had competed in the Elite segment of the race last year.

