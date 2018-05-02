V Net Vipers claim 10/10 title in Essequibo

V Net Vipers emerged champions of the V Net Communications inaugural 10/10 tournament which was held on Saturday last at Golden Fleece, Essequibo Coast.

Overnight rain reduced matches to seven and eight overs per side, however the many fans that turned up were able to witness the county’s international national players including Ronsford Beaton and Keemo Paul in action.

V Net Vipers overcame South Essequibo in the final by three wickets. South Essequibo opted to bat and scored 64-4 from their reduced quota of seven overs. David Williams led with an 18-ball 35 inclusive of a solitary four and four towering sixes, one of which cleared two houses.

Trevor Benn picked up 2-13 from two overs.

West Indies newest recruit Keemo Paul and the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) Kevon Boodie opened the innings for V Net Vipers but Paul fell cheaply to Beaton.

However, Kevon Boodie took boundaries off Beaton as he raced to 29 (1×4; 3x6s) from 14-balls until his resistance was ended by the West Indies fast bowler. Kemol Savory belted 22 from 13 balls which took his team home in 5.5 overs.

Earlier, Vipers had defeated Iman Bacchus XI by 32 runs after posting 102 in eight overs. Boodie slammed 43 from 26 balls, while Paul scored 28 comprising one four and four sixes.

Captain Parmesh Parsotam top-scored with 13 as Imam Bacchus XI were restricted to 69-9. Seamer Siddiq Mohamed snared 2-2, while Benn took 2-17. Meanwhile, the Masters match was won by the home team over Reliance.

The event, which main purpose was to raise funds for the New Opportunity Corps (NOC) Sports Club, was deemed a success by national spinner Anthony Adams. The organisers extended thanks to Essequibo Cricket Board and Andy Ramnarine for their support along with that of the South Essequibo Cricket Committee.

Nieem Khan was also highlighted for donating 50lbs of chicken and the many Villagers who turned out were asking for another such event to be held shortly.

V- Net’s Communications CEO Safraz Sheriffudeen who hails from Wakenaam made major donations to the proceedings.

V Net Communications provides internet services to the remote areas in Guyana and is located at Delph Street, Campbellville.