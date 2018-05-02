Two perish in Linden Highway smash-up

Latest update May 2nd, 2018 12:56 AM

An early morning Labour Day smash-up in the vicinity of Loo Creek on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway, has claimed the lives of two men, leaving two others with injuries. The accident occurred around 7:00 hrs.
Dead are 24-year old, Teon ‘Samuel’ Hope, a police corporal of Lamaha Park and 25-year-old Quason Anthony of Regent Road, Bourda. Hope was said to be in the front passenger seat at the time of the accident.

Dead: Teon Hope

Hospitalised: Jermain Samuels

The driver was identified as Rishawn Pierre, a 23 year old who resides at Durban Street, Lodge. He is currently in custody assisting with investigations. The other occupant of the vehicle, 20 year old, Jermain Samuels is currently at the Linden Hospital Complex receiving treatment for injuries sustained to the head. The now dead policeman and his three friends were reportedly returning from a concert held in Linden the night before.

At the time of the accident, the four men were said to have been heading to Georgetown in a blue Toyota Spacio. The car, PNN 1278, was reportedly being driven along the highway at a high speed rate when the driver lost control of the vehicle and smashed into the rear of a lorry, GWW 8443, with trailer TWW 8912, driven by Mohamed Nazir. The truck was laden with lumber at the time, which smashed into the window of the vehicle.

Rishawn Pierre was reportedly at the wheel

Dead: Quason Anthony

The car’s owner is Niall Stanton of North Ruimveldt.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The car at the accident scene

 

 

 

