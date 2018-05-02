Three prison officers arrested after bag thrown over fence at Lusignan facility

Three prison offers are now in police custody after an attempt to smuggle what is suspected to be ganja into the Lusignan facilities.

Confirming the incident, Director of Prisons (ag), Gladwin Samuels, disclosed that he is “aware of a report which indicates a parcel was thrown over the fence of the holding bay at Lusignan.

When checks were conducted, only two prison officers were found in the area.

“Investigation revealed a bag found in the area belonged to a third officer.”

Samuels said that he was told the police requested their presence at the station and “I have instructed that they be handed over to police custody”.

The prison official noted that it was only a few days ago that he underscored that the fight against trafficking of contraband must be collective.

A number of prison officers over the years have been busted for smuggling ganja, cigarettes and other contraband into the prisons. It is big business.

“We will continue to work to correct the very sad situation that has contributed to damaging the image of the organization. While the police do their work, an internal investigation is set to commence.”

Samuels disclosed that based on the findings, the necessary letter(s) of interdiction will be issued.

The incident occurred yesterday about 04:05 hours.