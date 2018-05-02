Sampson Gilbert is new GFCA President – Coaches education is priority

National Under-17 Coach and former Secretary of the Guyana Football Coaches Association (GFCA) Sampson Gilbert has now been elevated to the position of President when their Annual General Meeting was held on the weekend at the Guyana Football Federation.

Gilbert, who has informed that Coaches education throughout the length and breadth of would be top of his agenda, will have as his Vice President Gerard Alcides, while Dillion Roberts is the new Secretary.

The other members are Mariska Williams (Secretary), Devnon Winter (Assistant Secretary/Treasurer), while the Committee Members are Gordon Braithwaite, Anthony Benfield, Akeila Castello and Eon De Vieira. The latter two committee members were unavoidably absent due to national duties in Trinidad and Tobago with the Lady Jags.

Former President, Wayne Dover informed that he did not seek re-election since he wants to focus more on his coaching career especially if he lands the fulltime job as GFF Head Coach.

This new executive body reflects representation from around the nation as Gilbert and Braithwaite are from the City, Alcides from Lethem, Williams (West Demerara), Roberts, Winter and De Vieira (East Bank) and Castello from Upper Demerara.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport, Gilbert said the intentions of the new executive, which will serve for the next two years, is to first reach out to all Coaches throughout Guyana that have been working to develop the game and this is in an effort to educate and inform them of the opportunities available through the GFCA.

”Coaches education at every level is our first priority. Our relationship as a member association of the GFF has improved tremendously since the installation of the current administration and we will be working to solicit necessary support and partnership for Coaches Technical Development.”

Now integrally involved with the federations Technical Department, Gilbert stated that continued efforts would be made to add their bit towards the advancement of the sport.

”Financial viability of the association is an area that will also have my attention throughout my leadership,” Gilbert posited.