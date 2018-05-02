President’s X1 school Elite League All Stars – Victoria Kings cage Cougars in Elite League clash

By Franklin Wilson

The younger brigade of stars combined to school the older warriors at the Leonora Track and Field Facility on Saturday night last when the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), in preparation for the CONCACAF Nations League which kicks off in September.

The young President’s X1 took the fight to the Elite League All Stars and when 90 minutes of combat was over, it was the former side that prevailed 3-1. In drenching rain for most of the battle, the President’s X1 players, with an eye on selection for the senior team looked businesslike in their approach.

The Elite League All Stars tried as they did but couldn’t deny their younger opposition on the night. Delon Lanferman it was that tucked in the first goal in the 31st minute following a period of both teams searching out each other.

But the lead was not allowed to stand for long as Gregory Richardson responded in like manner minutes later for the Elite League All Stars. The game remained locked at 1-1 for the remainder of the half.

The quest to gain the upper hand continued in the second half as both sides continued to piece together passes back and forth with the aim of getting into the final third. During all the exchanges, goalkeeper of the President’s X1 Jason Cromwell was halving a good game as he looked a confident player between the uprights.

But as the minutes ticked away, it was the young lads who turned up the heat and were rewarded with back to back goal in the 78th and 90+1 minute. Ryan Hackett and Kelsey Benjamin were the players to hit the back of the nets.

GFF Senior Team Interim Head Coach, Wayne Dover, in an invited comment expressed that the match between the two selections lived up to expectations as regards the Technical Staff identifying young talent to fuel the national programme.

Already, not satisfied with the outcome, the Elite League All Stars have been given the chance to redeem themselves in a re-match that would be on the cards very soon.

Dover himself, endorsed the call for a re-match: “Definitely there should be a rematch to give the players more playing hours to help them to improve on their game. The youths demonstrated that they’re ready to become senior team members and with more matches at the international level, it would be beneficial to them and Guyana by extension which is the ultimate aim at this point in time.”

Guyana’s first match in the CONCACAF Nations League in September would be against the ever improving lads from eth Land of the ‘Flying Fish’ Barbados here in Guyana and Dover expressed delight at the opportunity of match skills with the Bajans yet again.

”I’m very excited about the future of Guyana’s football, seeing the talent we have to our disposal. I know for a fact the President is very excited about the young prospects and he would do everything in his power to ensure Guyana’s football move to the level it should be in the region and beyond; the upcoming matches in the CONCACAF Nations League would present such an opportunity. I’ll try to select the strongest possible team to try to ensure Guyana qualify for its first ever Gold Cup which proved elusive since its inception.”

Dover continued: “Guyana’s football will be moving in the right direction and I speak from a position of what I know since I’m a member of the Technical Department. I also am aware of the plans the Technical Director has for the football and I can assure you when it kicks off those who are slow to catch the train will be left behind.”

Meanwhile, in Saturday evening’s opening match, an Elite League clash, East Demerara’s Victoria Kings on account of a double strike from Nickosi Denny (8, 57) along with one each from the ever reliable Aubrey Gibson (16) and Randel Gordon in the 90th minute trounced Berbice’ Cougars 4-1.

Cougars’ consolation strike came off the boot of Dani Johnson in the 34th minute.