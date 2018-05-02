Man found guilty of sexual assault of girl, 8

Latest update May 2nd, 2018 12:56 AM
Justice Jo Ann Barlow will in a fortnight sentence Morris Fernandes for the offence of sexual activity with a child.
Fernandes was found guilty by a mixed jury at the Sexual Offences Court of the Georgetown Supreme Court on Monday. According to the indictment, Fernandes sexually assaulted a child under the age of 16 years by rubbing her vagina sometime between the 1st and 31st of October, 2016.
The man stood in the prisoner’s dock as the jury returned a verdict of ten – guilty; two – not guilty in relation to the offence. His victim was eight years old when the incident took place.
The matter was presented by State Prosecutors Abigail Gibbs, Narissa Leander and Tiffini Lyken. Based on a request for a probation report from Fernandes’ attorney, he will be sentenced on May 15, 2018.
