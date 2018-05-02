Latest update May 2nd, 2018 12:56 AM

Infrastructure Ministry team assesses East Coast communities

May 02, 2018

– commitment made to upgrade roads, bridges and street lights

The stalled rehabilitation of Graham Street in Plaisance will soon recommence.
This follows a commitment by Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson, to ensure the works are resumed. The repairs to the street began under the then Public Works Ministry.
“The Ministry will work along with the regional administration, to have our technical teams conduct a feasibility study and assessment and then proceed to have the necessary measures taken,” Minister Ferguson said. She was at the time conducting an infrastructural assessment visit to the communities of Plaisance, Goedverwagting and Sparendaam in Region Four.
At a community meeting held at Plaisance Primary School, following the assessment, Minister Ferguson committed to addressing the issues of poor internal roads, damaged bridges, drainage and irrigation, inadequate street lights and improper solid waste disposal affecting the communities.
The Minister noted that some of the problems raised would have accumulated over a period of time.
She explained that her Ministry has already budgeted for programmes in 2018 for which it must attend. She however assured that the savings accrued will be utilised to realise the commitments made during the visit.
“We have to ensure that the critical programmes we catered for in 2018 are well executed, whatever savings we have we will try to address some of the most critical areas in these communities.”
Chairman of the Demerara/Mahaica Regional Administration, Genevieve Allen, commended the much-anticipated visit by Minister Ferguson. The visit is a precursor for others to come to assess and address any infrastructure developments in several communities on the East Coast of Demerara.

