Hand-in-Hand U-19 Inter-County Cricket… Sponsors requested the Finals be played – Although playing conditions make Berbice Champions

Says Sean Devers

Since 2015 when Demerara won the ‘Double’ Berbice has not tasted success at the Under-19 Inter-County level.

However, after winning the 2018 third Edition of the Hand-in-Hand three-day competition, Berbice qualified for final of the 50-over format which was once again played with Red balls and white clothes unlike what will transpire in Barbados from July in the Regional U-19 50-over tournament where white balls coloured clothes and black sightscreens will be used.

However, after last Saturday’s final between Berbice and the National U-17s was washed out and the alternative day the next day was again abandoned at Lusignan, according to the (Playing conditions) Berbice were Champions in both formats once again.

But now another Final has been scheduled for Friday at the Providence Stadium.

The playing conditions clearly states “If no result is achieved in the Final on the scheduled day of play. The match should be rescheduled on an alternative day”

Clause A of that regulation says “THE TEAM WITH THE MOST WINS IN THE PRELIMARY MATCHES (will be the champions).

Clause (B) which says “If still equal, the team that won the match encounter between the two teams in question, during the preliminary rounds” and Clause (C) which says “Where still equal, the team with the best net run rate from the preliminary rounds, will be declared the winner of the tournament” were not even needed since Berbice had won all three of their games while the U-17s only won once.

But Chairman of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Colin Europe told Kaieteur Sports that although according to the regulations, which states that Berbice are the Championships, the Hand-in-Hand Mutual fire & Life Insurance Company requested that final be played.

“Sponsorship is hard to get so we set the Final for Friday to give the Sponsors some extra mileage. The rain affected the matches so we (GCB) wanted as much cricket as possible since this competition is being used to pick the team for the U-19 competition in Barbados,” explained Europe.

Plausible excuse…. but the problem is the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) was not informed about the deviation from the playing conditions, while the Berbice Manager and Coach were not even given the Playing Conditions by the GCB.

However, the BCB should have had a chance to agree to this. I am sure that Foster, who has the players at heart, would have agreed. But the episode is worrying.

“We sometime do what the sponsors want to keep them. Next year we will play the 50-over format with white balls and coloured Clothes. I can promise you that,” said Europe.

When asked if the Sponsors wanted to have the final played with a white ball and Clothes he said that the preliminary rounds was played with Red balls and that would be unfair to the other teams.

But it is not unfair to make Berbice lose a title they have already won because of the Sponsors request of having the Final played on Friday?

“We have played with Red balls for last few years and you have to consider the extra cost for Coloured uniforms plus the Regional under-17 tournament played with Red ball and white Clothes,” Europe informed.

But that excuse is somewhat confusing since the U-17s have never won a Regional tournament while the U-19s have won every 50-over regional U-19 competition since Brian Sattaur led Guyana to its first title at home in 2014.

This tournament is being used to pick the U-19 team for an important tournament which is being picked with a white ball which swings a lot more than the red ones.

Director of Hand-in-Hand, Mr. Howard Cox confirmed that the GCB received $6 Million and buying Coloured Uniforms for the teams would not cost too much more, especially if they purchased them from their source in Pakistan as they usually do.

The GCB did not have to pay for any newspaper, Radio and TV advertisements and depended on the Media to do their promotion of the tournament with Kaieteur News doing the bulk of giving Hand-in-Hand good Millage.

If the GCB finds it hard to get sponsors they could always send out an SOS for Mr. Foster, (a Master in Marketing) for help in that area.