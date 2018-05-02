G Square Cavaliers beat GSSC/SS/Melville

Latest update May 2nd, 2018 12:56 AM
G Square cavaliers defeated Good Success/Sans Souci/ Melville combined when the Wakenaam Cricket Committee/ Regal Sports U19 40-over tournament continued recently.
Batting first, G Square Cavaliers managed 110 all out in 24 overs. Mahindra Dindyal made 25, Romario Stephen 15, Jageshwar Ramcharran 14 and Bhumeshwar Ramkissoon 11. Quacy Whyte claimed 3-21 and Gladewin Henry 2-10.
Good Success/ Sans Souci/Melville combined responded with 62 in 11.5 overs. Dindyal bagged 5-11 and Stephen 4-16.
