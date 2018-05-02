FIFA and Caricom to sign MoU with Youth Football the Focus – Primary Schools competition to be included

Representatives of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA); Véron Mosengo-Omba, Director of Member Associations and Marlon Glean, Caribbean Regional Director, are visiting Guyana on a trip that will last from May 1 – 4, to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

The MoU will be signed at the 31st Meeting of the Council for Human and Social Development (COHSOD) scheduled for Guyana and is aimed at fostering football development in the Region. This initiative is a direct result from the inaugural visit to Guyana by FIFA’s President Gianni Infantino in 2017 who, along with President Wayne Forde, discussed a Regional School football programme with CARICOM Secretary General, Irwin LaRocque. The Secretary General gave a commitment to pursue this initiative, which was further advanced by Honorable Minister of Education (MOE) Nicolette Henry who has successfully coordinated its inclusion on the meeting’s agenda.

A key element of the MoU is an emphasis on youth football development particularly providing support to CARICOM Member States to strengthen their primary school football competitions and, where it is non-existent, assist with the development and execution of such competitions. This will include the provision of necessary equipment to facilitate these competitions, including balls, bibs and cones.

FIFA is also keen to build capacity among the technical staff of the Region, including coaches, match officials and administrators, and seeks to assist with the development and training of all Physical Education teachers within the CARICOM region in football, coaching and football management.

To foster the development of the sport, FIFA will engage CARICOM in assisting with hassle free movement of all FIFA officials and FIFA Member Associations’ (MA) representatives, national teams and other MA officials as well as the reduction of travel and other related costs across the Region.