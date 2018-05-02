Eleven outstanding Guyanese receives RHTY&SC Highest Award – Minister Broomes heads list

Eleven outstanding Guyanese were on Sunday last honoured for their contributions to the development of Guyana by the ten cricket clubs and Over-35 Group of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, Ms. The list headed by Junior Minister of Natural Resources Simona Broomes and include Clerk of the National Assembly Sherlock Isaacs, Cricket Coach and Former Test Player Roger Harper, CEO of Guyana Water Inc Dr. Richard Van West Charles, Banker Harry Dass Ghaness, Deputy CEO of the New Building Society Anil Beharry, Insurance Executive Bishwa Panday, Food-for-the-Poor Chairman Paul-Chan-a-Sue, Attorney-at-Law Anandranauth Gossai, Businessmen Poonai Bhiroog and Deonarine Balram.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster disclosed that the Dolphin Award of Excellence was founded in 2015 and is the highest of the twelve awards of the RHTY&SC. When the award was first announced, the Club had stated that it would have been limited to thirty persons but that amount increased to honour those who deserve to be recognised. Awardees are selected based on their positive role model status to youths, contributions to the development of Guyana and support of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club. Foster who heads the Award Committee of the RHTY&SC, stated that the first two awardees were Busta General Manager Robert Selman and CEO of Gizmos & Gadgets Ravi Mangar. Other awardees over the years included President David Granger, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, Minister Joseph Harmon and journalists Avenash Ramzan, Franklin Wilson, Claude David and Gregory Rambarran.

Minister Broomes was selected based on her charity work and for working with young females to fulfill their potentials. Gossai was honoured for the role he played in returning normalcy to Berbice Cricket, while Clerk of the National Assembly Sherlock Isaacs was described as a role model Public Servant who has served his county well, former Test Player Roger Harper was described as a positive role model to youths and Dr. Van West Charles as a dedicated and visionary Chief Executive Officer.

Ghaness, Balram, Poonai a

nd Beharry were honoured not only as role models but also as outstanding friends of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club. Foster urged the eleven awardees to not only uphold their high standard but to work harder to make positive differences in the lives of youths. He also called on them to share their experiences with others, so that they can be emulated. Each of the awardees received a Dolphin Award Plaque and Some gifts from the Club. The Awards were presented by Regional Chairman David Armogan who himself received the Award in 2017.

Awardees Dr. Richard Van West Charles, Roger Harper, Sherlock Isaacs and Bishwa Panday all expressed gratitude to the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club for honouring them and hailed the Club for its remarkable work among youths, the elderly and less fortunate. Special mention was made of the hard work, compassion of CEO Hilbert Foster who has touched and changed the lives of thousands of youths.