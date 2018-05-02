Elevators for pedestrian overpasses to be installed shortly

Elevators for the pedestrian overpasses at Houston, Peter’s Hall, Eccles, Providence and Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) have arrived in the country and are expected to be installed shortly.

The elevators were manufactured by Cibes Lift Group AB, of Gävle Sweden, and supplied by their authorised distributors for the Caribbean, RBP Lifts Limited in Trinidad.

Project Manager (ag), Donor Programmes at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Mark Greene explained that each of the five pedestrian overheads will have two elevators; one at each end of the walkways. According to Greene, the elevator installation process will take five weeks.

The Ministry is awaiting an installation schedule from RBP Lifts.

Greene said that the public will be informed of the installation schedule for each location. He urged that when the process begins, citizens be patient and considerate of the temporary disruption that will result.

The pedestrian overpass projects are part of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s continued efforts to improve road safety countrywide. They provide a safe, well-lit and convenient facility for pedestrians, to cross the busy four-lane EBD Public Road and thereby reduce accidents.

In 2017, two US$364,000 contracts were awarded to S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies for the construction of the overpasses at Diamond and Providence; a US$1M contract was awarded to B & J Civil Works for those at Houston, Peter’s Hall and Eccles.