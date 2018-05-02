Dare to Dream Programme… RHTY&SC Teams assist 15 years old Raymond Khan, BCB, UCCA and Liverpool Club

The ten cricket teams of Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation, the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS on Sunday last assisted a promising Under-15 player under their Dare to Dream Programme and also provided assistance to the Berbice Cricket Board and the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that despite its status of being Guyana’s best, the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS was passionate about assisting others to fulfill their full potential. He disclosed that the parents of Khan, a member of the Rose Hall Canje Club, wrote to the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club seeking cricket gears for their son and approval was immediately granted under the Club’s Dare to Dream Programme which encourages youths to strive for success despite numerous barriers. The long serving Club official who is also the President of the Berbice Cricket Board encouraged Khan to always strive for excellence and stated that all dreams can be achieved with hard work, discipline and dedication. He committed the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club to supporting Khan in his quest to fulfill his potential on the cricket field.

The teams also donated twenty cricket caps, Medals, trophies and a bicycle to the Berbice Cricket Board. The caps would be used by the Berbice Female Team while three trophies would be used to reward the Player of the Match for the upcoming Inter-county Championship. The other seventeen trophies and seventeen medals would be to honour the victorious Berbice Under-19 Team and Management. A MVP Trophy and an $18,000 bicycle were also handed over the Berbice Cricket Board to honour the Most Valuable Berbice Under-19 Player in the Guyana Cricket Board Inter-county Championship. The Upper Corentyne Cricket Association benefitted from a donation of eight trophies

towards the hosting of the first ever Award Ceremony for players in the Sub Association. This forms part of the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association plans to honour its own players as an incentive to lift the standard of the game in the Upper Corentyne area.

Efforts by a group of dedicated Community Leaders to form a Cricket Club in the Liverpool/Manchester area saw them receiving a donation of cricket gears. The donation included a bat, cricket balls, wicket keeping ads, wicket keeping gloves and batting pad. Cricket was once played in the district at the Liverpool Community Centre but stopped over a decade ago. The ten cricket teams; as part of their efforts to use sports as the safe avenue for youths, agreed to assist. Foster urged the group to develop a culture of discipline and hard work and pledged continued support of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club.

The Berbice Cricket Board President also extended gratitude for the continued support of Food-for-the Poor (Guy) Ltd in the development of the game in the ancient county.