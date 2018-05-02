Cold Case Unit to soon be established

– Crime Chief appeals to public to share pertinent information

The Guyana Police Force is currently making preparations to establish a Cold Case Unit and Crime Chief, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Paul Williams, is calling on members of the public to share any information that could help in solving such cases.

Williams who was speaking at a press conference on Monday said “that the [Cold Case] unit is being formed…we are now in the momentum and there are some matters we are going after, it’s just a matter of time.”

It was at this juncture the Crime Chief said, “I want to appeal to the public to come forward… all those persons who have pertinent information and want to bring those matters to closure, so that their relatives and family can have justice. My door is open; you are welcome to come and let’s talk. I am willing to talk with you because we need to ensure that justice is being served and given to persons who deserve it.”

Williams in responding to a question posed about the cases that are likely to gain the attention of the police force’s Cold Case Unit said, “There are numerous matters out there…people are appealing in terms of (Trevor) Rose’s murder, the (Ranella) Benfield murder in Beterverwagting, Monica Reece and several others.”

But the Unit’s work will not be limited to the aforementioned cases as, according to Williams, “whatever you know, come forward and let us work on it. Any case, it doesn’t mean we have to go way back for the old ones then come to the new ones, any one. You just have to wrap at my door, once the information is there we are ready to work with you, but still we are doing our little work, we are not sitting idly back relaxed, we are doing work.”

Williams when questioned about the way forward with the unsolved Monica Reece case, which reportedly had the influence of a “high ranking official”, said that the Force is ready to move forward with that case once information is forthcoming.

“Nobody is above the law. As it relates to the Monica Reece matter, I don’t know who high ranking official or whoever is involved…but whenever the pertinent information comes forward for that matter to reopen, it will be reopened,” Williams assured.

When asked if persons will be granted protection once they would have given information, Williams said that a move in this direction will not be warranted.

According to Williams, in his 31 years of service, he has seen many people provide information without having to enter a witness protection programme. But the Crime Chief observed, “I see that is the way now, the public is appealing for protection. I am saying this clearly to the public, persons who have given information to the police, you have to know who you are talking to and if the police receive certain information from people, the police [ranks] with experience and knowledge and the privilege or immunity extended to him, he can protect your identity.”

But according to Williams, if the person providing the information is required to come forward to give evidence, “that person must stand his or her ground.”

Williams also pointed out that, “Many times persons who feel threatened or really need that level of protection, it is because they are compromised. I have seen numerous cases under my watch as being solved, where persons come forward and give evidence and thereafter there have never been any threat or anything to their life.”

According to the Crime Chief, the trend of people opting to seek witness protection continues to be ever-prevailing, but should not be the way to go. This is in light of his belief that “either you go in line with the police or you stay in line with the person who would have committed the crime. If you are giving evidence you have to stay resolute. Many a time persons who are being threatened are persons who are compromised.”