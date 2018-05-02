A bandit tek a chance

`Occupational hazard is a risk people does face when dem got to go to wuk or when dem wukking. The occupational hazard when you wukking wid de power company is that you can fall off a post or you can get shock.

If you is a soldier de occupational hazard is that you can dead. Somebody might shoot you. Sometimes you don’t even got to go to war to experience de occupational hazard.

Dem got other jobs but all jobs got occupational hazard. Today teaching got more hazard that long time. In dem days de hazard was that a blackboard coulda fall pun you or chalk coulda go in you eye. Today, dem children can beat you and if dem don’t beat you dem daady and Mooma gun bus you tail.

Now-a-days robbery got a serious occupational hazard but dem boys want to know if de bandit facing de hazard or de people getting rob. When you lef you house you expect to go back home but things does happen to spoil all you plans.

A man lef he home yesterday morning to walk he bird. He ain’t drink tea suh he expect to go back home but a bandit had other ideas. De bandit had to be riding around whole night because at that hour of de morning he couldn’t just deh in Prashad Nagar at that hour. He attack a man and de man kill him.

Wha dem boys don’t understand is that de man save heself and he got to get lockup. He now got to wait pun policemen fuh leh he go to de toilet; dem got to tell him when to eat and de poor man can’t ask fuh a fan if de cell get hot.

One man seh de bandit run into he occupational hazard and dem boys sorry that more of dem don’t get ketch up wid de occupational hazard.

Talk half and know that all job got a dangerous side.