Yarrowkabra man, 45, dead after minibus accident

Latest update May 1st, 2018 12:59 AM
Police say that they are investigating a fatal accident which occurred about 15:10 hrs yesterday at Pearl, East Bank Demerara.
Dead is Ameer Hussein, 45, of Yarrowkabra, located along the Linden Highway.
Police said that initial investigations revealed that minibus BNN 9334, was proceeding south along the Pearl public road. While negotiating a turn, collided with Hussein, who allegedly ran from the eastern side of the road.
He was taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
It was disclosed that the driver, a 33-year-old of Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara, is in custody assisting with this investigation.
I had no idea what was inside the Cyber Crime Bill before I read an outpouring of criticism against it. I know now. After...
Workers of the world unite. You no longer need your unions. Nothing better reflects the impotence of Guyanese trade unions...
By Sir Ronald Sanders For two and half years since Commonwealth Heads of Government met in Malta in 2015, the British Government...
