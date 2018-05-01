Women march against domestic violence

In light of the current domestic violence situation, hundreds came out to march along the streets then rallied at Square of the Revolution on Sunday.

The march saw members of many different NGOs and the Ministry of Public Health, decked out in purple and white. They chanted, “Break the silence, Speak up”.

They walked the route, depicting the unity mission that they set out to achieve. The message was that domestic violence needs to be eradicated.

Victims that were previously abused spoke out and petitioned for change. Predominantly active was Sharmain Prince, who noted that in order to combat this nationwide dilemma, a holistic effort must be present.

She was also a victim of abuse and related her experiences and knowledge of the importance of helping women who were abused.

Dr. Darlene Day noted at the rally that violence can be stopped once you put your mind to it. She believes that once women receive the support they need, they will be able to overcome the abuse.

Tributes were then made to women who did not get a fighting chance during their days of abuse. The moment of silence allowed persons to remember the women who died because of abusive relationships.

One of the NGOs, RISE, noted in their briefing that domestic violence is a culture and a habit. They further stated that peer pressure and not being able to handle emotional distress are among the factors.