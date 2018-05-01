Winter, Raekwon, Persaud, Seaton shine at GASA Goodwill Games trials

Lian Winter, Noel Raekwon, Aleka Persaud and Leon Seaton turned in outstanding performances when the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) held its Goodwill games trials last weekend at the National Aquatic Centre, Liliendaal.

Winter was in fine form as she proved too much for her rivals winning the girls 13-14 50m freestyle in 31.23 seconds ahead of Latisha Blair in 31.97 and Amber De-Goes in third place on 32.29. Aleka Persaud won the girls 11-12 50m freestyle in a time of 30.08 while Jaden Edwards took the boys 9-10 50m freestyle in 43.05.

Leon Seaton took the top podium spot in the boys 13-14 50m freestyle in 25.60 while Aleka Persaud carted off the girls 11-12 100m breaststroke in 1 minute 27.53 seconds.

Shareefah Lewis won the girls eight and under 50m butterfly in a time of 48.97 while Ariel Rodrigues claimed the girls 9-10 50m butterfly in 37.05. Jeron Sookram claimed the boys 9-10 50m butterfly in 41.91 while Aleka Persaud took the girls 11-12 50m butterfly in 31.67.

Raekwon captured the boys 11-12 50m butterfly in 31.81 while Winter grabbed the girls 13-14 50m butterfly in 33.29. Seaton took the boys 13-14 50m butterfly in 28.78, while Safiya Foster won the girls 15-17 50m butterfly in 41.62. Ethan Gonsalves claimed the boys 11-12 50m freestyle in 28.65 ahead of Noel Raekwon in 29.16 and Paul Mahaica in 30.95 respectively.

Daniel Scott emerged victorious in the boys 15-17 50m butterfly in 27.49 while Ariel Rodrigues claimed the girls 9-10 200m freestyle in 2:51.26. Jeron Sookram took the boys 9-10 200m freestyle in 2:52.41; Aleka Persaud continued her fine form winning the girls 11-12 200m freestyle in 2:27.70.

Raekwon was again in winners’ lane when he claimed the boys 11-12 200m freestyle in 2:17.69 before Winter continued her winnings ways in the girls 13-14 200m freestyle in 2:33.61.

Seaton took the boys 13-13 200m freestyle in 2:10.43 while Daniel Scott won the boys 15-17 200m freestyle in 2:01.98.

Antonio Rodrigues won the boys 15-17 200m freestyle in 2:19.23; Rhea Winter claimed the girls 8 and under 25m kickboard event in 30.90 and Daniel Gordon won the boys equivalent in 34.50.

Timothy Souvenir and Naveah Brower claimed the boys and girls 9-12 25m kickboard in 26.02 and 26.80 respectively. De Shawn Williams and Kevin Dean claimed the girls and boys 13-17 25m kickboard in 29.38 and 32.33 in that order.

Shareefah Lewis grabbed the girls 8 and under 50m backstroke in 51.91 while Dean Spencer won the boys 8 and under 50m backstroke in 1:01.48.

Ariel Rodrigues claimed the girls 9-10 50m backstroke in 41.31 while Jeron Sookram took the boys 9-10 50m backstroke in 42.30.

Aleka Persaud carted off the girls 11-12 50m backstroke in 34.73; Raekwon emerged victorious in the boys 11-12 50m backstroke in 32.72. Winter overpowered her rivals in the girls 13-14 50m backstroke in 34.41 before Sekhel Tzedeq won the boys 13-14 5m backstroke in 33.08.

Winter crowned fine day with victory in the girls 13-14 100m butterfly in 1:17.05 while Leon Seaton who had another good outing claiming the boys 13-14 100m butterfly in 1:05.86.

Aleka Persaud was victorious in the girls 11-12 100m butterfly in 1:14.64 while Scott captured the boys 15-17 100m butterfly in 1:03.02.

Sion Jeffers swam brilliantly to win the boys 13-14 50m breaststroke in 37.78 while Amber De-Goes took the girls 13-14 100m breaststroke in 1:35.81. Zara Crane bagged the girls 9-10 200 SC M IM in 3:24.15 and the girls 9-10 100m breaststroke in 1:39.32.

GASA has expressed gratitude to Banks DIH, Bounty Farm Ltd., Chris Auto Sales and Spares, Dapper Technology, Fair Field Rice Inc., Hose and Bolt, Maggie’s Snackette and Catering Massy Distributor, Umami and Dolphin Swim Family. (Zaheer Mohamed)