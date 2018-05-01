Raj Nanan ends another successful T&T season – Royston Crandon scores 2 tons

Former National under-15 left-arm spinner Raj Nanan might have a rough time making the senior National team due to the emergence of Veerasammy Permaul and Gudakesh Motie but the 24-year-old, whose batting has improved tremendously continues to enjoy a successful season in Trinidad and Canada.

Nanan, who recently returned from playing in Trinidad’s domestic season, says he still wants to participate in the local Franchise league after not being selected last season.

The GCC spinner who born on September 14, 1993, ended the Premiership 2 two day competition with 50 from seven matches for the BFL Sports Club in the Twin Island Republic.

Nanan also made 197 runs from seven innings with a highest score of 41 after enjoying his best season with 60 wickets in his fourth season last year.

In the T20 league Nanan had 2-23 from his four overs against Victoria CC and had 1-18 from four overs and an entertaining 51 with five sixes against Powergen, which included Samuel Badree, Jason Mohamed and Kavesh Kantasingh.

Nanan disclosed that this year he would be going back for a third season in the Canadian League in which had he had the most wickets.

Ryan Ramdass, who played a single Test match in Sri Lanka in 2005 and Royston Crandon who missed out on a Regional Super50 this year, were the other Guyanese in the BFL Sports Club.

While Ramdass is now residing in Trinidad, Crandon, who played for Lower Corentyne in the local Franchise League, still harbours hopes of regaining his place in Guyana’s Regional Super50 team.

Crandon, the younger brother of National Head Coach Esuan Crandon, batted nine times and scored 459 runs with the highest score of 171. He scored two hundreds and took 15wickets in the seven two-day games.

In the T20 matches this season Crandon made five against Victoria and 45 against Powergen. (Sean Devers)