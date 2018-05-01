Policeman shoots self

Latest update May 1st, 2018 12:59 AM
A Police Subordinate Officer is now a patient at the Mabaruma Hospital, Region One, after reportedly shooting himself.
According to a police release, the wounds appeared to be self-inflicted.
From investigations, he sustained the gunshots when he attempted to put an unlicensed firearm in his pants waist about 10:30 hours at a location called Whitewater, Region One.
The firearm which was retrieved by an army lieutenant at the location, had no serial number. Police said that five live rounds and a spent shell were also found.
The Subordinate Officer and a Constable are part of a joint police/army patrol presence in the area.
“Arrangements are being made for a Senior Detective from Criminal Investigation Department, Headquarters, to proceed to the area and commence investigation,” the police said.
