Policeman shoots self

A Police Subordinate Officer is now a patient at the Mabaruma Hospital, Region One, after reportedly shooting himself.

According to a police release, the wounds appeared to be self-inflicted.

From investigations, he sustained the gunshots when he attempted to put an unlicensed firearm in his pants waist about 10:30 hours at a location called Whitewater, Region One.

The firearm which was retrieved by an army lieutenant at the location, had no serial number. Police said that five live rounds and a spent shell were also found.

The Subordinate Officer and a Constable are part of a joint police/army patrol presence in the area.

“Arrangements are being made for a Senior Detective from Criminal Investigation Department, Headquarters, to proceed to the area and commence investigation,” the police said.